TOKYO May 10 Japanese government bond prices
were steady on Thursday after most yields dropped to new
19-month lows in the previous session, with uncertainty about
the debt crisis in Europe making investors reluctant to take
profits.
* Greek politicians will continue last-ditch attempts to
form a government on Thursday and avoid a new election after
voters rejected a bailout deal in a poll on Sunday. But
prospects looked dim, with seemingly little ground for
compromise as parties for and against a bailout were split
almost down the middle in the new parliament.
Greece appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis,
however, after the board of the European Financial Stability
Facility agreed to a scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion)
payment.
* Adding to fears about Europe's debt situation, Spain took
over Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest lender, on Wednesday.
* Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday
that the central bank is carefully watching markets, including
yen moves, as recovery prospects for the export-reliant economy
remain uncertain.
* "It is difficult for JGB yields to rise in this
atmosphere, with international developments keeping investors in
a 'risk-off' mode, and this is keeping yields in a range," said
Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.850
percent after falling to 0.845 percent the session before, its
lowest level since October 2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract was nearly
flat, down 0.01 at 143.28 at the end of the morning, after
hitting a session high of 143.36. That was its highest level
since Feb. 14, when futures spiked to 143.37 following a
surprise announcement of additional monetary easing from the
BOJ.
* Other maturities also held steady, with the 20-year JGB
yield flat at 1.640 percent, the 30-year JGB
yield unchanged at 1.815 percent, and the
five-year JGB yield changing hands at its previous
closing level of 0.245 percent. Those tenors also sank to
19-month lows on Wednesday.
* Market reaction was muted to finance ministry data showing
Japan's current account surplus fell 8.6 percent in March from a
year earlier, a slower drop than in the previous month in a sign
that exports had improved.
* Separate finance ministry data showed Japanese investors
were net buyers of foreign bonds last week, while foreign
investors were net sellers of Japanese bonds.