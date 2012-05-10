* Yields edge away from 19-mth lows hit in previous session

* Ten-yr futures erase morning gains to end down

* Yield spreads between 10-year and 20-, 30-yr bonds narrow

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 10 Japanese government bond prices succumbed to profit-taking across the curve on Thursday after most yields dropped to 19-month lows in the previous session, though uncertainty over the debt crisis in Europe limited losses.

Demand from domestic investors also supported prices, after the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries briefly broke below key resistance at 1.8 percent overnight.

"If the euro zone is unstable and yields are going lower everywhere, it makes sense for domestic investors to put their funds in Japanese assets, because they don't have to worry about hedging their currency risks with JGBs," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"The closer the 10-year yield gets to 0.900 percent, the more bargain-hunters will appear and support prices," he said.

Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank is carefully watching markets and that Europe's debt problems were a key risk for Japan's economy.

EUROPE IN FOCUS

Investors were awaiting developments in Greece, which continues to face a political stalemate that throws the future of austerity steps into doubt, though the country appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to a scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion) payment.

Adding to fears about Europe's debt situation, Spain took over Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest lender, on Wednesday.

"It is difficult for JGB yields to rise in this atmosphere, with international developments keeping investors in a 'risk-off' mode, and this is keeping yields in a range," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.865 percent, moving away from 0.845 percent hit on Wednesday, which was its lowest level since October 2010.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended down 0.14 point at 143.15, erasing gains from the morning that brought it within .01 point of futures' Feb 14 high, when the front-month contract spiked after the BOJ surprised markets with easing steps.

The prices of other maturities also fell on Thursday, with the 20-year JGB yield up half a basis point at 1.645 percent, the 30-year JGB yield rising half a point to 1.820 percent and the five-year JGB yield adding half a point to 0.250 percent. Yields in those tenors all sank to 19-month lows on Wednesday.

The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields fell to a three-week low of 78 basis points, after rising as high as 80.5 basis points at the end of last month, which was the widest since September.

The spread between 10-year and 30-year yields fell to a four-week low of 95.5 basis points, after climbing as high as 99 basis points at the end of last month.

Market reaction was muted to finance ministry data showing Japan's current account surplus fell 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, a slower drop than in the previous month in a sign that exports had improved.

Separate finance ministry data showed Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese bonds.