TOKYO May 14 Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Monday, though the longer end was firm as fears about Europe's credit persisted and offset supply concerns ahead of this week's 40-year auction.

* Greece's political standoff continued. A new election will be called if a compromise fails to emerge, putting the country closer to the brink of bankruptcy and making the outcome of Europe's debt crisis more uncertain.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended morning trade down 0.02 point at 143.30.

* The yield on the latest 10-year cash JGB added half a basis point to 0.850 percent, moving away from 0.845 percent, its lowest level since October 2010 and one touched several times last week.

* A Reuters survey showed bond market sentiment improved and most participants expect yields to drop, with the median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of this week standing at 0.840 percent.

* "JGBs were down this morning as the Nikkei initially gained, but they pared losses," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The long end was a little heavy this morning ahead of tomorrow's auction," she said.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of 40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.

* The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.650 after earlier rising to 1.655 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield shed half a basis point to 1.820 percent after earlier rising to 1.830 percent.

* The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.245 percent, moving away from last week's 19-month low of 0.240 percent.

* Japan's fiscal situation remains a long-term negative factor for JGBs, and BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa underscored this in weekend remarks.

Recklessly boosting the Bank of Japan's government bond buying could potentially disrupt financial markets, Shirakawa said in an interview with the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.

The central bank is already buying huge amounts of government bonds, Shirakawa, and increasing that amount further could give markets the impression it is monetising debt and trigger a spike in bond yields.