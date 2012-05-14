* 10-yr futures end almost flat, cash bond slips slightly

* Smooth 40-year auction expected on Tuesday

* JGB market sentiment index improves-survey

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 14 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Monday, with the 10-year cash bond slightly down while the longer end inched higher as worries about Europe's credit persisted and offset supply concerns ahead of this week's auctions.

Greece's political stand-off continued. A new election will be called if politicians fail to reach a compromise, putting the country closer to the brink of bankruptcy and making the outcome of Europe's debt crisis more uncertain.

"The Greek situation is leading to mostly risk-off trading sentiment and supporting fixed income assets, and JGBs are no exception," said a fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended nearly flat, up 0.01 point at 143.33.

The 10-year sector slightly underperformed, with the yield on the latest 10-year cash JGB inching up half a basis point to 0.850 percent, moving away from 0.845 percent, its lowest level since October 2010 and one touched several times last week.

A Reuters survey showed bond market sentiment improved and most participants expect yields to drop this week, with the median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of this week standing at 0.840 percent.

SMOOTH 40-YEAR AUCTION EXPECTED

Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of 40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.

"The 40-year auction should generally go smoothly, though demand might weaken if the yield drops below the key 2 percent level," said strategists at RBS Securities Japan in a note to clients on Monday.

They said they expect strong demand as many investors have exposure shortfalls in the current fiscal year through March 2013 as they waited for opportunities to buy on dips, while securities firms and pension funds are likely to build 10-year/40-year flattener positions to enable them to unwind positions while generating income in case of a market pullback.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.650 after earlier rising to 1.655 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield shed half a basis point to 1.820 percent after earlier rising to 1.830 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245 percent, matching a 19-month low hit last week.

Japan's fiscal situation remains a long-term negative factor for JGBs, and BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa underscored this in weekend remarks.

Recklessly boosting the Bank of Japan's government bond buying could potentially disrupt financial markets, Shirakawa said in an interview with the Asahi newspaper on Sunday.

The central bank is already buying huge amounts of government bonds, Shirakawa said, and increasing that amount further could give markets the impression it is monetising debt and trigger a spike in bond yields.