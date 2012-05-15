TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices
mostly rose on Tuesday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a
fresh 19-month low, as a political stalemate in Greece fanned
fears about the European debt crisis and added to the safe-haven
appeal of fixed-income assets.
* The yield on the 10-year cash JGB fell half
a basis point to 0.840 percent after earlier sinking to 0.835
percent, its lowest level since October 2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended
morning trading up 0.11 point at 143.44, after rising as high as
143.50, its highest level since November 2010.
* "Even with yields at current low levels, there's not much
that we can do. JGBs look overbought, but in light of the
European political situation, investors have to buy more," said
a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm
in Tokyo.
* Longer tenors underperformed as investors made room in
their portfolios ahead of the Ministry of Finance's offering of
400 billion yen of 40-year bonds.
Most investors expect a smooth sale, but strategists at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch cautioned that buying from Japanese
life insurers might not be strong because they have already
extended their portfolio durations to meet new regulations.
"However, even if the 40-year JGB auction ends up on the
weak side, we estimate that JGB yields will remain low and
stable post-auction," the strategists said in a note to clients.
* The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.645
percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 1.825 percent.