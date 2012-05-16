* Superlongs outperform, yield curve flattens
* Many market players see 10-yr yield falling below 2010 low
* 2-year yield falls below 0.10 pct floor
* Some cite speculation of interest rate cut on excess
reserves
* Few think BOJ under Shirakawa will take such steps
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, with buying in the longest maturities driving
their yields to fresh 19-month lows as investors saw a growing
likelihood Greece might exit the euro after another election
expected next month.
Many market players think it's a matter of time before the
10-year JGB yield falls below its 2010 low of 0.820 percent -
and moves towards levels not seen since 2003, when they bottomed
at 0.43 percent.
"Credit concerns will intensify towards June. The
possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone will become
markets' theme and no one knows how it will end," said Takeo
Okuhara, fund manger at Daiwa SB Investments.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.825 percent
, just a hair above its October 2010 trough of
0.820 percent. Many market players expect it to fall to around
or below 0.80 percent.
Superlongs - maturities over 10 years - continued their
outperformance after Tuesday's solid 40-year JGB auction, with
the 20-year bond yield falling 3.0 basis points to 1.605 percent
, a fresh 19-month low.
The 30-year bond yield also fell 3.5 basis points to 1.770
percent, also lowest since October 2010.
"The fact that there was strong buying in illiquid 40-year
bonds highlighted the strength of investor demand for super-long
bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.
Thus the yield curve flattened, with the spread between 20
and five-year bonds shrinking to 137.5 basis points, the
narrowest in half a year.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 in price to 143.49
, hitting an intraday high of 143.56, the highest in 19
months.
Speculators appear to have already built big positions
betting on just that, as open interests in the JGB futures stood
near their highest levels since 2008.
NO BRIDGE OVER THE RIVER
Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government to lead the country into a fresh election,
likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations
to form a technocrat government.
Opinion polls show that Greek voters enraged after five
years of recession might give more seats to leftist parties
opposed to the bailout conditions, raising the chance that a new
government may back out of bailout commitments and leave the
euro zone.
"An entry to the euro zone was supposed to be irrevocable.
They have torn down the bridge so people won't be able to go
back to the other side of river. But the Greeks seem to be
starting to try to swim through the river," said a Japanese bank
trader.
"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people
will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese
and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well.
This is going to create huge uncertainty. There's no point
selling bonds," he added.
On top of Greece, rises in bond yields of other indebted
euro zone countries is sparking speculation about more
safe-haven buying in other "safe" government bonds.
As buying driven primarily by a search for safe harbour can
often trump all other considerations, such as seeking fair value
for yields in line with economic fundamentals, it is hard to
predict how much yields can fall, some traders said.
In one possible sign of such behaviour, the two-year JGB
yield fell to a seven-year low of 0.095 percent,
breaking below the 0.10 percent mark which had served as a floor
for the yield because the Bank of Japan pays that much interest
on banks' excess reserves.
As a result of fall in the 2-year yield below 0.10 pct, the
BOJ's bond buying failed to attract enough bids as the BOJ only
buys bonds at yield at 0.10 pct or above.
Some traders cited speculation that the BOJ might cut that
interest rate, though many market players doubt Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa would take such a measure, as he has argued against
it.
"Looking at how markets are reacting to speculation that no
one really takes seriously, I have a feeling that the market may
be getting a bit too over-excited," said Fukunaga at RBS.