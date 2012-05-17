TOKYO May 17 Most JGB prices slipped on
Thursday on profit-taking after the 10-year yield neared a
historical low, but the longest maturities advanced on concerns
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
* The 10-year bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.835
percent from a 19-month low of 0.825 percent hit
on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.09
point to 143.40.
* Many market players still think the 10-year yield is
likely to fall below its Oct 2010 low of 0.820 percent soon,
given huge uncertainty over how policy makers will manage
Greece's debt crisis after a fresh election set for June 17.
* "Things will be unstable at least until the election. Some
market types may think that voters will behave rationally
because Greece will be worse off without the bailout money, but
if political parties call for renegotiation (with international
creditors), the public will support it," said a fund manager at
a Japanese insurance company.
* Against this backdrop, the longest maturities continued
their bull run, with the 30-year bond yield falling 1.5 basis
points to 1.755 percent, a 19-month low.
* The 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.595 percent
, also a 19-month low.
* Superlongs - maturities with over 10 years - looked
attractive because their yield levels are still considerably
above historical lows, market players said.
* The 30-year yield is still more than 20 basis points above
its August 2010 low of 1.535 percent while the 20-year bond
yield hovered about 8 basis points above its low hit in the same
month.
* In contrast, the five-year yield stood just 3.5 basis
points above its 2010 low of 0.20 percent even after it rose 0.5
basis point Thursday morning to 0.235 percent.
* The longest maturities also benefited from a solid 40-year
bond auction on Tuesday as well as strong receiving in the
interest rate swap market. The 20-year swap rate fell to a
three-year low around 1.51/54 percent.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen of
five-year bonds with coupon of 0.2 percent, matching its record
low coupon set only on two issues in 2003.
* Market players expect decent demand given the strong
tailwind from the European debt crisis. The auction results will
be announced at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).