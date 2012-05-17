* Profit-taking sets in after 10-yr yield hits historical low

* Upbeat GDP, rise in shares also prompt selling

* Superlongs continue to outperform

* 5-yr auction draws solid demand

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 17 Most JGB prices slipped on Thursday on profit-taking after the 10-year yield neared a historical low, but concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis are seen supporting the market in the near future.

The yield curve flattened as the longest maturities attracted bids from investors hungry for yields, with returns on shorter maturities dwindling.

"There won't be many players who will chase yields lower beyond 0.8 percent," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Analysts say average interest rate costs of Japanese banks - the main buyers of JGBs - are around 0.8 percent and therefore they have less incentive to buy below that level.

The 10-year bond yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.845 percent, jumping back from a 19-month low of 0.820 percent hit on Wednesday, which matched its 2010 low.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.24 point to 143.25, its biggest fall in a month and a half.

Also encouraging profit-taking were gains in Japanese shares and slightly better-than-expected Japan January-March GDP data.

The economy expanded 1.0 percent, or an annualised 4.1 percent thanks to public spending for reconstruction after last year's disaster and brisk consumer spending.

UNTIL GREEK ELECTION

Many market players still think the 10-year yield is likely to fall below 0.820 percent at one point, given huge uncertainty over how policymakers will manage Greece's debt crisis after a fresh election set for June 17.

"Things will be unstable at least until the election. Some market types may think that voters will behave rationally because Greece will be worse off without the bailout money, but if political parties call for renegotiation (with international creditors), the public will support it," said a fund manager at a Japanese insurance company.

Against this backdrop, the longest maturities continued their outperformance - not a sign of a bearish market - with the 30-year bond yield rising just 0.5 basis point to 1.775 percent , after having hit a fresh 19-month low of 1.855 percent earlier in the day.

The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.615 percent , after having fallen as low as 1.595 percent, also a 19-month low.

Superlongs - maturities with over 10 years - benefited from a solid 40-year bond auction on Tuesday as well as strong receiving in the interest rate swap market. The 20-year swap rate fell to a three-year low around 1.465/495 percent .

The longest maturities looked also attractive because their yield levels are still considerably above historical lows, market players said.

The 30-year yield is almost a quarter of percentage point above its August 2010 low of 1.535 percent while the 20-year bond yield hovered 8.5 basis points above its low hit in the same month.

In contrast, the five-year yield stood just 3.5 basis points above its 2010 low of 0.20 percent even after it rose 0.5 basis point Thursday morning to 0.235 percent.

An auction by the Ministry of Finance of 2.5 trillion yen of five-year bonds attracted solid bids even though the new issue came with a coupon of 0.2 percent, which matched a record low seen only on two issues in 2003.

"The results were in line with market expectations, which were already pretty strong. So overall, it was a pretty good auction," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.