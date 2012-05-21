* Yield curve steepens as longer tenors underperform

* 5-, 10-year yield spread widens from 3-year low

* JGB market sentiment index drops from last week-survey

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 21 Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday, as investors took profits following the benchmark yield's drop last week to its lowest level in nearly nine years, with the yield curve steepening as longer tenors underperformed.

Investors' interest in bonds waned after leaders of G8 countries backed keeping Greece in the euro zone at a weekend meeting, and vowed to take all necessary steps to combat financial turmoil and revitalise a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.

The 10-year bond yield gained 3.0 basis points to 0.855 percent, after dropping to as low as 0.815 percent on Friday. That was its lowest since July 2003.

The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.25 point at 143.20.

JGBs rallied last week as escalating worries about Europe drove them towards the relative safety of fixed-income securities, and some investors believe the rally still has room to run.

A Greek election earlier this month threw the future of austerity steps into doubt and led to a political stalemate, with another election now set for June 17, a development that had triggered concerns of the country's exit from the euro.

"We have to wait for the next election in Greece, which is nearly a month away," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset manager in Tokyo.

FLATTENERS ARE THE 'ONLY IDEA'

In the meantime, he said, the uncertainty could lead to further flattening of the interest-rate curve, and some market participants are betting on this.

"That's what we are doing, currently, taking the 5/10 flatteners or the 10/20 flatteners. That is the only idea that currently we can have, we haven't got anything other than that," he said.

On Monday, though, the yield curve steepened, as longer maturities sold off ahead of a 20-year auction on Thursday.

The 20-year yield gained 4.5 basis points to 1.625 percent after falling as low as 1.570 percent on Friday, its lowest level since August 2010.

The 30-year bond yield also added 4.5 basis points to 1.780 percent after touching 1.730 percent on Friday, its lowest since September 2010.

The five-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.235 percent, moving away from a 1 1/2-year low of 0.215 percent hit on Friday.

The spread between the 5-year and 10-year yields, which shrank to 59.5 basis points last Wednesday - its narrowest in three years - widened to 62 basis points on Monday.

Japanese government bond market sentiment deteriorated after last week's rally, but most market participants expect worries about Europe's debt crisis to keep yields from rising, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed.

"Unless there is further easing (by the BOJ), the market will likely slip a bit. But as we are unlikely to see a big change toward progress in Greece's situation, any fall will be limited," Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, said in a survey response.

The Bank of Japan will hold a regular two-day policy meeting this week beginning on Tuesday, but the central bank is expected to hold off on any further easing steps as it monitors the European situation.