* 10-yr yield touches 3-week high before paring losses
* Market shrugs off Fitch downgrade, BOJ decision to stand
pat
* Fair demand expected at 20-yr sale-strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 23 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Wednesday as investors prepared for the next session's
20-year sale, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching a
three-week high before paring losses.
The finance ministry will sell 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year
bonds on Thursday. Last month's sale of that tenor met decent
demand in line with expectations, even though the cash bond
price at the time was flirting with lows below that offering's
1.700 percent coupon. Strategists expect decent demand this week
as well.
The Bank of Japan refrained from policy changes as expected
at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Bond prices hit session lows about an hour after the central
bank's announcement, in thin midday conditions, but market
participants mostly attributed the move to pre-auction
positioning rather than any disappointment with the BOJ.
"Dealers sold futures, but the main move was in cash bonds,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
"Nothing the BOJ did was a driver. Megabanks were selling
ahead of the auction. Investors need a couple of basis points'
adjustment," he said.
The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended
flat at 143.25, after dropping as low as 143.05.
The 10-year bond yield rose half a basis
point to 0.860 percent, after rising as high as 0.880 percent,
the highest level since May 2.
It moved further away from Friday's low of 0.815 percent,
the lowest level since July 2003.
FITCH'S DOWNGRADE SHRUGGED OFF
The JGB market shrugged off Fitch's move late on Tuesday to
cut Japan's long-term foreign currency rating to A plus from AA
and the local currency rating to A plus from AA minus, with a
negative outlook for both. The ratings agency cited the
country's political barriers to imposing policies to rein in its
debt.
"[The downgrade] didn't have any substantial impact on JGBs
so far. The JGB market is positioning itself for tomorrow's
20-year JGB auction, so that's why the superlong end of the
curve is trading weaker while the short- and medium-term sectors
are steady," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"It seems that some investors failed to join the recent
market rally, so there's decent demand to buy on dips, so we
expect fair demand at the auction," she added.
The 20-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to
1.650 percent, while the 30-year bond yield added
2.5 basis points to 1.815 percent.
The market also had a muted reaction to data showing Japan
posted a trade deficit of 520.3 billion yen ($6.51 billion) in
April.