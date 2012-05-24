* 20-yr bond's 1.6 pct coupon matches low set in Aug 2010

* Superlongs pare gains, other tenors erase them after sale

* 10-yr futures erase gains, end near session low

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 24 Most Japanese government bonds dropped or pared their gains on Thursday after a disappointing 20-year JGB auction, ending an advance earlier in the session as investors sought a safe haven on mounting worries over Greece.

The Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40 expected by many investors. The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue.

The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.74 from 3.34 in last month's sale, but the tail between the average and lowest prices widened to 0.18 from the previous sale's 0.08, indicating weaker demand.

Superlong bonds outperformed shorter maturities ahead of the 1.2 trillion yen ($15.15 billion) offering, a rare phenomenon that reflected expectations of strong demand at the tender.

The 20-year bond had underperformed in recent sessions, with its yield hitting a three-week high of 1.665 percent on Wednesday. After the sale, the yield on the current 20-year bond fell 1 basis point to 1.645 percent, up from a low of 1.625 percent.

"This is basically a technical move. Some investors bought ahead of the auction so we went to the auction a little bit stronger, and the coupon was set lower, so that made it less attractive," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"This suggests that demand from end-buyers, like life insurance companies, was not particularly strong. If demand was strong enough, we would have seen buying even though the yield dropped in the morning, but it's understandable with yields a bit too low for lifers to buy. Overall, demand wasn't that strong," he said.

The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.870 percent, off a low of 0.845 percent and edging away from a nearly nine-year low of 0.815 percent hit last week.

The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.09 point at 143.16 after rising as high as 143.37.

WARY OF GREEK EXIT

Also undermining demand for bonds, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned on Thursday that bond yields may rise and hurt the economy if markets feel the country is not doing enough to fix its finances.

Shirakawa spoke at a committee of parliament's lower house, two days after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit status to the lowest level of any of the global ratings agencies, citing fading chances that the country can overcome a political impasse and take steps to rein in snowballing debt.

But market players remained wary of the possibility of further turmoil from Europe's debt saga, with an informal summit of EU leaders shedding no new light on how they plan to keep Greece in the euro zone - or facilitate its exit.

European Union leaders said they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone, but that the country needed to maintain its austerity commitments, which would have heavy social costs for Greeks.

Still, officials told Reuters that each euro zone country agrees they will have to prepare a contingency plan in case Greece eventually leaves the single currency.