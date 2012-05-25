* Superlong tenor underperforms; 20-yr yield at 1-month high

* Yield spread between 10-, 20-yr widens to 80.5 basis pts

* 10-yr futures erase gains; open interest highest since Aug 2008

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 25 Japanese government bonds were mostly lower on Friday, with the superlong tenors particularly weak after tepid demand at this week's 20-year sale, but the shorter end of the yield was well-supported by the Bank of Japan's tweak to its bond buying.

The central bank decreased the amount of its outright buying of JGBs with one to two years left to maturity to 350 billion yen from 600 billion yen. It also increased the amount of bonds with two to three years left to maturity to 350 billion yen from 100 billion yen.

"The BOJ has kind of saturated everything up to the three-year zone, and that's already been confirmed by the market, and it's been confirmed by the change in the BOJ's operation," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"I don't think it's plausible that they'll be able to continue this, he said. "They'll eventually end up not being able to purchase enough bonds to keep up their asset purchase program, and they'll just have to expand the maturity structure of the JGBs they purchase to the four- and five-year zone."

At its April 27 meeting, the BOJ extended the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

But even so, the BOJ fell short of its government bond-buying target under the programme last week, and also missed its target for buying government bonds under its market operations for the first time in more than six years.

The 5-year yield was flat at 0.230 percent, while the 2-year yield dropped half a basis point to 0.095 percent.

ADJUSTMENT AFTER DISAPPOINTING AUCTION

Other sectors weakened. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.885 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract skidded 0.10 point to 143.06.

Since last week, open interest on the benchmark JGB futures contract in recent sessions has been at its highest levels since August 2008.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40 anticipated by many investors.

The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue, which made it less appealing to long-term investors such as life insurance companies.

"There was a lot of buying ahead of yesterday's 20-year auction, so it's natural there would be an adjustment after the sale, particularly when demand was disappointing," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

The yield on the 20-year bond rose 3.5 basis points to a one-month high of 1.690 percent, moving away from a low of 1.570 percent hit a week ago which was its lowest level since August 2010.

The 30-year bond rose 4.5 basis points to 1.850 percent, moving away from its week-ago low of 1.730 percent, its lowest since September 2010.

The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields widened to 80.5 basis points, matching this year's high and up from 75.5 a week ago.

Market reaction was muted to government data showing the country's core consumer prices edged up last month, suggesting the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to loosen monetary policy further to beat deflation.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told a news conference on Friday that he sees no change in the central bank's stance of pursuing powerful monetary easing, and that while Japan remains in moderate deflation, the output gap was narrowing gradually.