* Superlong tenor underperforms; 20-yr yield at 1-month high
* Yield spread between 10-, 20-yr widens to 80.5 basis pts
* 10-yr futures erase gains; open interest highest since Aug
2008
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese government bonds were
mostly lower on Friday, with the superlong tenors particularly
weak after tepid demand at this week's 20-year sale, but the
shorter end of the yield was well-supported by the Bank of
Japan's tweak to its bond buying.
The central bank decreased the amount of its outright buying
of JGBs with one to two years left to maturity to 350 billion
yen from 600 billion yen. It also increased the amount of bonds
with two to three years left to maturity to 350 billion yen from
100 billion yen.
"The BOJ has kind of saturated everything up to the
three-year zone, and that's already been confirmed by the
market, and it's been confirmed by the change in the BOJ's
operation," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"I don't think it's plausible that they'll be able to
continue this, he said. "They'll eventually end up not being
able to purchase enough bonds to keep up their asset purchase
program, and they'll just have to expand the maturity structure
of the JGBs they purchase to the four- and five-year zone."
At its April 27 meeting, the BOJ extended the remaining
maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying
programme to up to three years, from two years previously.
But even so, the BOJ fell short of its government
bond-buying target under the programme last week, and also
missed its target for buying government bonds under its market
operations for the first time in more than six years.
The 5-year yield was flat at 0.230 percent,
while the 2-year yield dropped half a basis point
to 0.095 percent.
ADJUSTMENT AFTER DISAPPOINTING AUCTION
Other sectors weakened. The benchmark 10-year yield
rose 2 basis points to 0.885 percent, while the
10-year JGB futures contract skidded 0.10 point to
143.06.
Since last week, open interest on the benchmark JGB futures
contract in recent sessions has been at its highest levels since
August 2008.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th
20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared
with 99.40 anticipated by many investors.
The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010
and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue,
which made it less appealing to long-term investors such as life
insurance companies.
"There was a lot of buying ahead of yesterday's 20-year
auction, so it's natural there would be an adjustment after the
sale, particularly when demand was disappointing," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
The yield on the 20-year bond rose 3.5 basis
points to a one-month high of 1.690 percent, moving away from a
low of 1.570 percent hit a week ago which was its lowest level
since August 2010.
The 30-year bond rose 4.5 basis points to
1.850 percent, moving away from its week-ago low of 1.730
percent, its lowest since September 2010.
The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields widened to
80.5 basis points, matching this year's high and up from 75.5 a
week ago.
Market reaction was muted to government data showing the
country's core consumer prices edged up last month, suggesting
the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to loosen monetary
policy further to beat deflation.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told a news conference
on Friday that he sees no change in the central bank's stance of
pursuing powerful monetary easing, and that while Japan remains
in moderate deflation, the output gap was narrowing gradually.