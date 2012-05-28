TOKYO May 28 Japanese government bonds were
higher on Monday, with yields edging back toward a nearly
nine-year low hit this month, as investors warily watched
developments in Europe.
* A government source said on Sunday that Spain may
recapitalise its fourth-largest bank, Bankia, which
last week asked for 19 billion euros ($24 billion), with
government bonds in return for shares.
* JGBs were helped by firming U.S. Treasuries prices on
Friday, as fears about Greece's upcoming election and funding
fears in other euro zone countries, such as Spain, helped push
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields close to their lowest levels
in at least 60 years.
U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day
holiday.
* The curve slightly flattened as the superlong tenor fared
better than shorter durations, and with the end of the month
approaching, some strategists expected that to continue as
insurers seek to buy superlong bonds to extend the duration of
their portfolios.
But others said Japanese yields would continue to take most
of their cues from overseas markets.
* "There is a chance that yields will move this week in
response to overseas developments, but for now, big moves are
not expected," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.
"Duration extension buying could be a factor on the last
trading day of the month, but that might not be a big focus," he
added.
* The benchmark 10-year yield shed half a
basis point to 0.875 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract ended morning trade up 0.06 point at 143.12.
* The yield on the 20-year bond fell 1 basis
point to 1.680 percent, moving back toward its May 18 low of
1.570 percent which was its lowest level since August 2010.
* The 30-year bond also fell 1 basis point to
1.835 percent, also edging closer to its May 18 low of 1.730
percent, its lowest since September 2010.
* The 5-year yield fell half a point to 0.225
percent.
* Japanese government bond market sentiment deteriorated
from last week, with pessimism especially evident among
real-money investors, who, unlike others in the market, expect
the 10-year yield to rise this week.
* The minutes of the Bank of Japan's April 27 meeting,
released on Monday, showed that policymakers agreed to ease
monetary policy that month to ensure the economy resumes a
recovery.
But they signaled a pause by complaining of
"misunderstanding" in markets that they would keep offering
monetary stimulus automatically until 1 percent inflation was in
sight.