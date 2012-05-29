TOKYO May 29 Japanese government bonds were
higher on Tuesday on the back of continuing concern over the
euro zone debt crisis, while an administrative glitch prompted
the finance ministry to repeat its sale of two-year notes.
* The finance ministry was due to have announced the results
of its offering of 2.7 trillion yen of two-year notes at 12:45
p.m. Tokyo time (0345 GMT), but because of an administrative
glitch during the original auction, it will repeat the auction,
with the sale closing at 05:30 GMT and results due at 06:15 GMT.
The notes carry a coupon of 0.1 percent, the seventh
consecutive auction with that coupon.
The sale had been expected to proceed smoothly because the
Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to
maturity, and is currently buying most of the new issuance of
two-year notes.
* "The auction news had no market impact in itself - in
fact, most cash bonds and futures extended gains in the
afternoon, as worries about Europe kept demand for bonds
strong," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
* The Bank of Japan is probing the cause of the
administrative glitch, a central bank official said, without
elaborating.
* The two-year note was untraded.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell two
basis points to 0.855 percent, within four basis points of its
May 18 low of 0.815 percent, which was its lowest since July
2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.26 point
to 143.39.
* The yield curve flattened, with the five-year yield
shedding 1 basis point to 0.215 percent, while the
30-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.805
percent.
* The yield on the 20-year bond also fell 3.5
basis points to 1.650 percent, with the spread between 10-year
and 20-year yields narrowing to 79.5 basis points.
* "We still see some room to have a steeper curve in the
5/10 years, and maintain our steepeners in the 2/5 years, and
are waiting for a chance to add some 5/10 year flatteners," said
a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm
in Tokyo.
"We maintain our 10/20 flatteners. I don't think the 10/20
moves quite a bit, so we have to hold the current position to
gain our carry from the spread," he added.
* On Monday, Spanish 10-year bond yields
jumped to 6.53 percent, their highest since November 2011, which
pushed the yield premium over German Bunds to 515 basis points,
its widest in the euro's 13-year history.