TOKYO May 30 Japanese government bonds were
steady on Wednesday, as continuing fears about the euro zone's
debt woes supported demand, with the curve slightly flattening
as the superlong sector inched higher.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.845 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
ended morning trade up 0.04 points at 143.45.
* "Bonds are mostly in recent ranges today, with uneasiness
about Europe keeping investors from selling, while buying
interest is mostly in the recently oversold superlong sector,"
said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* Later Wednesday, the European Commission will set out its
economic strategy for the euro zone, balancing growth with
austerity steps.
* Fanning fears about some European countries' ability to
fund their debt, Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit to B from
BB-minus, the third downgrade from the agency in less than a
month.
Spain will soon issue new bonds to fund its efforts to prop
up its financial sector and regional economies, raising worries
about whether it will be able to sustain its borrowing as costs
rise.
* The 30-year bond yield fell 1 basis point
to 1.790 percent, while the yield on the 20-year bond
fell half a basis point to 1.640 percent
The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields narrowed to
79.5 basis points from a year high of 80.5 on a last-traded
basis.
* Underpinning JGBs, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide
Yamaguchi said the central bank will not rule out further
monetary easing if risks in Europe materialise and exert strong
downward pressure on Japan's economy, according to a report on
Wednesday in the Nikkei business daily.
* Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday
that he disagreed with the view among some economists that
Japan's current account balance will turn into a deficit over
time, and said the country will continue to run a current
account surplus for the time being.