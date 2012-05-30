* 10-yr futures edge higher after rangebound trade
* Superlongs slightly higher; duration buying expected
* 10-yr cash bond yield flat, just 3 bp above 9-year low
TOKYO, May 30 Japanese government bonds were
little changed on Wednesday, sticking close to their recent
ranges as continuing fears about the euro zone's debt crisis
made investors hesitant to sell, even as low yields discouraged
others from making new bets.
Later on Wednesday, the European Commission will set out its
economic strategy for the euro zone as it balances growth with
austerity steps, even as fears grow about Spain's ability to
fund its debt.
Weaker equity markets, which usually send investors
scurrying to the haven of fixed-income assets, failed to spur
much buying interest in JGBs.
"Futures didn't move much today, considering that stocks are
weak across Asia. Yields are low, so investors have little
incentive to push them lower with no new trading factors," said
Ayako Sera, a Tokyo-based market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.02
points at 143.43, after moving in a narrow range between 143.38
and 143.46, but holding above their 14-day moving average at
143.28.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.845 percent, just 3 basis points above its nearly nine-year
low of 0.815 percent set on May 18.
Fanning fears about some European countries' ability to fund
their debt, Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit to B from
BB-minus, the third downgrade from the agency in less than a
month.
Spain will soon issue new bonds to fund its efforts to prop
up its financial sector and regional economies, raising worries
about whether it will be able to sustain its borrowing as costs
rise.
SUPERLONGS INCH UP
The superlong sector edged higher, leading the yield curve
to slightly flatten.
Investors often buy longer-term assets at the end of a
month, to extend the duration of their portfolios, and some
strategists say this buying could pick up on Thursday.
The 30-year bond yield fell half a basis
point to 1.795 percent, while the yield on the 20-year bond
fell half a basis point to 1.640 percent
The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields narrowed to
79.5 basis points from a year high of 80.5 on a last-traded
basis.
Underpinning JGBs, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide
Yamaguchi said the central bank will not rule out further
monetary easing if risks in Europe exert strong downward
pressure on Japan's economy, according to a report on Wednesday
in the Nikkei business daily.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that he
disagreed with the view among some economists that Japan's
current account balance will turn into a deficit over time, and
said the country will continue to run a current account surplus
for the time being.