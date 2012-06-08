TOKYO, June 8 Japanese government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday, after equities fell as the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint that further monetary easing was imminent, with the yield curve flattening as longer maturities outperformed.

* Equities continued to sell off in Asia, giving a tailwind to bonds, as some investors were disappointed that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to specifically indicate that more U.S. easing is ahead at the central bank's next policy meeting on June 19-20.

* But U.S. Treasuries were also helped as the Fed chief said he was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis, suggesting that the door remains open to more easing at some stage.

* China cut rates on Thursday for the first time since the global financial crisis in late 2008, though the European Central Bank kept interest rates steady the day before.

* "I get a sense everyone was waiting for Bernanke's speech last night, waiting for the ECB, and now that's all passed without much of a risk, they're more comfortable to place their money (in JGBs)," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"That said, I don't think rates will keep on rallying. I think people are more comfortable to place their excess cash right now, but that doesn't mean they're going to take outright risk, ahead of the Greek elections and Fed and BOJ meetings this month."

* Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine whether it stays in the euro zone.

* The yield curve flattened as superlongs outperformed, reversing the previous session's steepening.

The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.835 percent, after touching a five-week high of 1.865 percent on Thursday.

The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 1.660 percent.

* The 10-year JGB yield gave up 2 basis points to 0.855 percent, moving towards a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on Monday.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.17 point at 143.76, holding solidly above its 14-day moving average at 143.45.

* The five-year bond yield was flat at 0.200 percent, within sight of its nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit last week.