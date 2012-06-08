* Ten-yr yield moves back towards 9-yr low hit this wk
* Five-yr yield underperforms ahead of sale next wk
* JGB redemptions could benefit longer-end of curve
TOKYO, June 8 Japanese government bond prices
followed U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday as equities fell after
the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint that further monetary
easing was imminent.
Equities continued to sell off in Asia, giving a tailwind to
bonds, as some investors were disappointed that Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke failed to specifically indicate that more U.S. easing
is ahead at the central bank's next policy meeting on June
19-20.
But U.S. Treasuries were also helped as the Fed chief said
he was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S.
economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis, suggesting that
the door remains open to more easing at some stage.
"I get a sense everyone was waiting for Bernanke's speech
last night, waiting for the ECB, and now that's all passed
without much of a risk, they're more comfortable to place their
money (in JGBs)," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates steady on
Wednesday, though China cut rates on Thursday for the first time
since the global financial crisis in late 2008.
"I don't think rates will keep on rallying. I think people
are more comfortable to place their excess cash right now, but
that doesn't mean they're going to take outright risk ahead of
the Greek elections and Fed and BOJ meetings this month," Fujita
said.
Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine
whether it stays in the euro zone, while the Bank of Japan will
hold its regular monthly policy meeting on Thursday and Friday
next week.
The 10-year JGB yield gave up 3 basis points
to 0.845 percent, moving towards a nine-year low of 0.790
percent hit on Monday.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for June, which
expires on Monday, ended up 0.19 point at 143.78, holding
solidly above its 14-day moving average at 143.45. The September
contract also gained 0.19 point to 143.59.
REDEMPTION
Some strategists say that longer maturities are likely to
benefit from adjustments ahead of a quarterly redemption of JGBs
on June 20.
"There's not much value at the short end of the curve, not
much room for further moves," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm.
"If we have to put their money elsewhere, we're going to end
up putting it further up the curve," he said.
The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to
1.835 percent, after touching a five-week high of 1.865 percent
on Thursday.
The finance ministry will auction 5-year JGBs next Tuesday
and 20-year JGBs on Thursday.
The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to
1.660 percent, while the five-year bond yield was
flat at 0.200 percent, within sight of its nine-year low of
0.195 percent hit last week.
The spread between 5- and 20-year yields narrowed to 1.460
points, after spiking to 1.495 points on Thursday, which was its
highest level since September on a last-traded basis.
The JGB market largely shrugged off data released early
Friday that showed Japan's April current account surplus
unexpectedly fell from a year earlier, though first-quarter
gross domestic product growth was revised up to 1.2 percent from
the 1.0 percent initially reported.