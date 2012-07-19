TOKYO, July 19 Japan's government bond prices
edged higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a
nine-year low on persistent concerns over the European debt
crisis after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
* Five-year bonds underperformed, however,
with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.185 percent ahead of an
auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($31.70 billion) worth of debt of
the same maturity later in the day.
* Yields on benchmark 10-year debt inched
down 0.5 basis point to 0.745 percent after hitting 0.740
percent to their lowest since June 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures rose 3 ticks to 144.45
after trading as high as 144.48 to a nine-year peak.
* "Domestic demand is very strong but I don't see any upside
(in the five-year bond price) after the auction," said Akito
Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in
Tokyo.
"Of course, the longer-end is affected by the global
sentiment. I don't think it is attractive on the curve below 0.2
percent (for the five-year debt)."
* The 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points
to 1.530 percent, the second day in a row to hit a near two-year
low, while that on the 30-year debt also dipped
1.5 basis points, to 1.735 percent.
* Despite renewed worries over the euro zone following the
German chancellor's comments and a firmer yen, Tokyo's Nikkei
share average gained 0.8 percent on Thursday morning.
Equities and debt tend to move in opposite direction.
Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying: "We have not
yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that
everything will turn out well, we still have work to do."
* "Generally speaking, the bond market lags the stock market
... for the past 10 to 20 years," Fukunaga said.
"It's very difficult to figure out the timing but in a few
months bonds will follow the stock movement," he said, adding
that JGB yields would move higher.