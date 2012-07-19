* JGB 5-year bond underperform, yield up after auction
* Ten-year futures hit nine-year highs
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's government bond prices
edged higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a
nine-year low on persistent concerns over the European debt
crisis after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
Five-year bonds underperformed, however, with
the yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.185 percent after an auction
of 2.5 trillion yen ($31.70 billion) worth of debt of the same
maturity yielding 0.185 percent.
Yields on benchmark 10-year debt inched down
1 basis point to 0.740 percent to their lowest since June 2003,
while 10-year JGB futures rose 7 ticks to 144.49 to a
nine-year peak.
"Of course, the longer-end is affected by the global
sentiment. I don't think it is attractive on the curve below 0.2
percent (for the five-year debt)," said Akito Fukunaga, chief
rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.
Demand for the five-year auction was robust, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction's 3.12.
The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to
1.515 percent, the second day in a row to hit a near two-year
low and not far from a seven-year low of 1.510 percent hit in
August 2010.
The 30-year yield also eased 3 basis points,
to 1.720 percent.
"Although some are positioned in JGB flatteners, overall
investors are probably underweight the long-end and have been
waiting for higher levels. In the past few weeks, investors have
been giving up on waiting for higher yields and extending into
the long-end," said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura
Securities
"The kind of trades that I am thinking now is how to hedge
against a further rally. Although it's not our main scenario,
it's a major risk," he said, adding that he would sell payer
swaptions to buy receiver spreads on the 20-year tenors.
Payer swaptions are similar to JGB puts, while receiver
spreads are similar to JGB call spreads.
Reflecting the flattening of the yield curve, the spread
between the 10- and 20-year debt narrowed to 77.5 basis points,
its lowest in more than two months after hitting a 15-month high
of 85.5 basis points on June 21.
NIKKEI AND JGB PRICES BOTH UP
Despite renewed worries over the euro zone following the
German chancellor's comments and a firmer yen, Tokyo's Nikkei
share average gained 0.8 percent on Thursday morning.
Equities and debt tend to move in opposite direction.
Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying: "We have not
yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that
everything will turn out well, we still have work to do."
"Generally speaking, the bond market lags the stock market
... for the past 10 to 20 years," Fukunaga of RBS said.
"It's very difficult to figure out the timing but in a few
months bonds will follow the stock movement," he said, adding
that JGB yields would move higher.