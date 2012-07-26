TOKYO, July 26 Japan's government bond yields
inched higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield moving away
from a nine-year low hit this week as investors made room ahead
of an auction of 20-year debt later in the day.
* The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to
0.73 percent, backing off from Wednesday's level, which matched
a nine-year low touched earlier in the week.
* Yields on 20-year debt ticked down 0.5
basis point to 1.530 percent ahead of the Ministry of Finance's
auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.34 billion) worth of bonds at
the same maturity.
* "We have seen some correction throughout the week after
touching the lowest in nine years for the yield and highest for
the futures since 2003. I don't think the basic sentiment has
changed at this point," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at
Citigourp Global Markets Japan.
"Many people haven't been able to buy JGBs much so far. I
don't think they are showing very aggressive purchase or
willingness to buy at this point because ... deeper the dip is
better. People are just watching at the global development."
* Morgan Stanley MUFG said in a note that the 20-year bonds
looked unattractive in the yield curve and butterfly trades.
"Twenty-year remains rich within the superlong sector, while
a consideration of expected returns suggests that barbell
positions should still be favoured over 20-year bullets," Morgan
Stanley MUFG said.
* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 10 ticks to 144.53,
retreating further away from a nine-year high of 144.64 hit in
the previous three sessions and breaking below its five-day
moving average at 144.55.
* The five-year yield edged up 1 basis point
to 0.180 percent.