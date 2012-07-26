* Ten-year JGB futures pull back from nine-year high

* JGB 30-yr yields flat after falling 2 bps after 20-yr auction

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 26 Japan's 20-year government bond yield was flat on Thursday as investors took profits after a robust auction of 20-year debt pushed yields lower.

Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds moved away from a nine-year low hit this week.

The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) worth of 20-year debt had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.32, up from the previous auction's 2.50, despite the coupon rates falling to a nine-year low.

"Although the coupon was reduced by 20 basis points to 1.5 percent, on the yield curve for example the 20-/10-year spread remains relatively wide and it provides relatively good spread over swaps, which makes JGBs relatively cheap versus swap rates," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi MUFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 20-year yield was unchanged at 1.535 percent after falling to 1.515 percent following the auction.

Thirty-year bonds also benefited from the move, with the yield falling as low as 1.745 percent at one point. They were flat at 1.765 percent.

Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds were up 1 basis point at 0.73 percent, backing off from Wednesday's level, which matched a nine-year low touched earlier in the week.

"The yield curve as a whole has declined so investors with long liabilities for example life insurers need to purchase certain amount of 20-year JGBs to match their liability duration. Also globally, the risk averse sentiment remains strong," Muguruma said.

"There is some switching ... selling 10-year sector and buying 20-year or 30-year sectors because 10-/20-year spread looks wide, which makes the superlong end of the curve look relatively cheap."

Ten-year JGB futures dropped 17 ticks to 144.46, retreating further away from a nine-year high of 144.64 hit in the previous three sessions and breaking below its five-day moving average at 144.54.

The five-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.175 percent.

Analysts said concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth remained supportive of JGBs. Yields on the 10-year debt have fallen 10 basis points so far this month after easing 15.5 basis points in April-June.

"We have seen some correction throughout the week after touching the lowest in nine years for the yield and highest for the futures since 2003. I don't think the basic sentiment has changed at this point," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigourp Global Markets Japan.

"Many people haven't been able to buy JGBs much so far. I don't think they are doing very aggressive purchases or showing willingness to buy at this point because...the deeper the dip the better. People are just watching global developments."