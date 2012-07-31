* Futures fall below important supports, chart looks weak

* Big Japanese bank said selling cash bonds after big buying

* Market expects bond buying from ECB

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 31 Japanese government bond prices fell for the fourth day on Tuesday and the 10-year yield hit the highest level in almost three weeks as investors turned away from the safe haven on hopes Europe was poised to take measures to tackle its debt woes.

While there is no clear-cut consensus on exactly what the European Central Bank will do at its meeting on Thursday, many traders believe it may buy government bonds to push down the borrowing costs of heavily-indebted countries such as Spain and Greece.

"The market is expecting the ECB to do something. JGBs' retreat could continue until the next week if the ECB comes up with steps that match market expectations," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Securities.

The 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.06 point to 144.01 , falling for four straight sessions, the longest losing streak since November.

Futures now look fragile after having fallen below the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku chart -- an important support -- at 144.10 -- for two days in a row.

A decisive break there could open the way for a test of 143.77, the 23.6 percent retracement of the market's rally from March to a nine-year high hit this month.

The 10-year cash bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.790 percent, briefly rising to as high as 0.795 percent, its highest since July 11 and 7.5 basis points from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit this month.

Yields on both 20- and 30-year bonds rose to three-week highs of 1.620 percent and 1.820 percent , respectively.

A big Japanese bank was selling cash bonds to cut its losses after having bought them earlier this month, one trader said.

MOOD STILL UPBEAT

On top of the ECB, some investors were also expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to hint at its willingness to adopt another round of quantitative easing at its policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

Some even think the bank could announce fresh policy steps this week.

An auction of 2.3 trillion yen 10-year JGBs ($29.4 billion) is scheduled for on Thursday.

"I suspect that the market will be capped ahead of the auction for now. But there should be investor demand near 0.8 percent in the 10-year yield," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

If the auction attracts decent demand, that could become a catalyst to stem the market's decline, said a trader at a European brokerage.

Major Asian exporters Japan, South Korea and Taiwan showed deepening signs of economic stress on Tuesday as Europe's sovereign debt crisis, a slowing China and sluggish activity in the United States weigh on global demand.

While possible policy steps by European Central Bank could momentarily boost risk appetite in the financial markets, monetary measures alone are unlikely to solve the debt crisis, market players also said.

"The market has learned that bond buying programme, or long-term refining operations have only temporary impact... So bond yields will start falling again. The 10-year JGB yield will probably hit a peak below 0.85 percent," said JPMorgan's Yamashita.