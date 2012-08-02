* Spread between 10-, 20-year yields widens to 5-week high
* 30-year yield rises to 3-week high
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japanese government bonds remained
weak at the longer end of the yield curve on Thursday, after a
10-year sale met with decent demand but uncertainty ahead of the
European Central Bank meeting scared away potential bargain
hunters.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($29.2
billion) of 10-year notes with a coupon of 0.80 percent, the
same coupon as at last month's auction. It drew bids of 2.64
times the amount offered, below the previous auction's
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.10, but the auction's tail of 0.02
matched last month's offering.
Ten-year JGB futures extended their slight losses
after the auction results, touching a low of 144.09 before
edging back to close at 144.20, up 0.01 point on the day.
"There was some hedge-related selling both before and after
the auction, but futures ended nearly flat, ahead of the ECB,"
said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
The 10-year cash bond yield edged up half a
basis point to 0.780 percent after the auction announcement, but
erased that move late in the session and fell half a basis point
to 0.770 percent.
Benchmark yields remained well above a nine-year low of
0.720 percent hit last month.
Investors are divided on the possible outcome of a European
Central Bank meeting later on Thursday. A German newspaper
reported that ECB President Mario Draghi will unveil a plan to
use both the ECB and the European Stability Mechanism to buy
bonds from Spain or Italy.
"There's a lot to digest tonight, with the ECB, and the
(U.S.) nonfarm payrolls tomorrow," said Shogo Fujita, chief
Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto warned on
Thursday that Europe's deepening debt crisis could delay an
expected pickup in external demand.
Superlongs faced the most selling pressure on Thursday, with
the 20-year yield adding 1 basis point to 1.610
percent, while the yield on the 30-year note rose
2 basis points to a three-week high of 1.820 percent.
The spread between the 20-year yield and the 10-year yield
widened to a five-week high of 84 basis points.
Weekly capital flow data released by the finance ministry on
Thursday showed that Japanese investors turned net sellers of
foreign bonds in the week through July 28, unloading 8.9 billion
yen worth, after six weeks of net buying.
Overnight, the U.S. Federal Reserve took no new monetary
steps at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting but was
more downbeat on the economy, keeping the door open for further
bond buying, known as quantitative easing.