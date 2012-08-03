TOKYO, Aug 3 Japanese government bonds rallied on Friday, pushing benchmark yields to their lowest level in a week after inaction from the European Central Bank disappointed investors and increased the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income assets. * Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade at 144.54, up 0.34 point on the day, and at their highest level since July 26. The futures contract moved above its 14-day moving average, now at 144.37, for the first time in a week. * Yields on 10-year cash bonds tumbled 3.5 basis points to 0.735 percent, moving close to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month. * But even as bonds rallied, some investors were apparently hedging against a possible selloff by buying put options on futures, many with strikes at 144 and 143.50. * "People are buying JGBs even though, at these low yield levels, they really don't want to," said a fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo. "Yields have fallen this far, but still, some investors fear a reversal if the ECB finally acts and there is progress in Europe's debt crisis," he added. * The ECB left the door open to further government bond purchases to help contain surging Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but said euro zone governments must act first. * The European central bank's inaction followed a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no new monetary steps but also left open the possibility of further bond buying. * The 20-year note outperformed, with its yield skidding 4.5 basis points to 1.565 percent. The yield on the 30-year note shed 3 basis points to 1.785 percent, a day after touching a three-week high of 1.820 percent.