* 10-yr yields mark biggest fall in 11 months
* Demand seen for puts on 10-yr futures with strikes at
143.50, 144
* 2-yr yield skids to lowest since July 2005
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 3 Japanese government bonds rallied
on Friday, pushing benchmark yields to their biggest fall in 11
months, after inaction from the European Central Bank
disappointed investors and increased the appeal of safe-haven
fixed-income assets.
Yields on 10-year cash bonds tumbled 4 basis
points to 0.730 percent, moving within a basis point of their
nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.
The ECB left the door open to further government bond
purchases to help contain surging Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs, but said euro zone governments must act first.
"The impact of the ECB was felt here today," said Credit
Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.
The ECB's inaction followed a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve took no new monetary steps but also left open the
possibility of further bond buying.
The pattern of strong words but no action portends an
uneventful policy decision on Thursday next week from the Bank
of Japan, although strategists say it is likely that Japan's
central bank might make some technical tweaks to its asset
purchase programme even as it refrains from new easing steps.
"There likely won't be any new easing from the BOJ, though
it is possible they will make some operational adjustments after
they missed their JGB buying target this week," Ebihara said.
The BOJ missed its bond buying target in auctions on
Wednesday, suggesting it might have to take steps or risk
failing to meet the 70 trillion yen target for its asset buying
and loan programme by the deadline of June next year.
At its meeting last month, the BOJ loosened its restriction
of buying short-term securities with interest rates of 0.1
percent or higher for its fixed-rate market operations numerous
times, after it missed its buying target several times. It also
scrapped the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying JGBs with less
than one year until maturity.
Some now believe the BOJ will eventually abandon its minimum
requirement of a 0.1 percent rate for JGB purchases of up to
three years until maturity, which are now the longest duration
included in its asset buying programme.
The yield on the two-year note slipped half a
basis point to 0.085 percent, its lowest level since July 2005.
DOWNSIDE HEDGING
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.31 point at 144.51,
after rising as high as 144.57, their highest level since July
26. The futures contract moved solidly above its 14-day moving
average, now at 144.37, for the first time in a week.
But even as bonds rallied, some investors were apparently
hedging against a possible selloff by buying put options on
futures, many with strikes at 144 and 143.50.
"People are buying JGBs even though, at these low yield
levels, they really don't want to," said a fund manager at a
European asset management firm in Tokyo.
"Yields have fallen this far, but still, some investors fear
a reversal if the ECB finally acts and there is progress in
Europe's debt crisis," he added.
The yield on the 20-year note skidded 4 basis
points to 1.570 percent, while the yield on the 30-year note
shed 3 basis points to 1.785 percent, a day after
touching a three-week high of 1.820 percent.
Late in the session, the yield on the five-year note
slipped half a basis point to 0.165 percent, its
lowest since June 2003.