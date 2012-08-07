* 10-yr futures volume steady despite halt on TSE system
problem
* Investors wary of political developments ahead of tax-hike
vote
* BOJ meeting in focus, with operational tweak possible for
asset purchases
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japanese government bonds sagged
across the curve on Tuesday, as risk appetite perked up on hopes
that the European Central Bank will take more steps to address
the euro zone's debt crisis.
Decent demand at a 40-year sale failed to kindle any
bargain-hunting, with benchmark yields rising to their session
highs in the afternoon session as stocks extended gains after
Spain and Italy's borrowing costs fell overnight. The Nikkei
average climbed 0.9 percent.
"The auction was slightly better than expected," said Keiko
Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities. "but the
40-year sector is on the edge of the yield curve, and the size
of the sale is very small," she added.
Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 40-year bonds at a lowest
accepted price of 99.05 to yield 2.035 percent. The bid-to-cover
ratio was 3.48, down from 3.99 at the previous tender in May.
The September 10-year JGB futures contract ended
down 0.37 points at a one-week low of 144.07, just a tick above
its session low and back below futures' 14-day moving average,
now at 144.36, after closing above it for two sessions.
Futures trading was halted for much of the morning due to an
apparent system problem at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which said
it was investigating the issue.
Despite the closure, more than 31,500 contracts changed
hands, up from Monday's 21,717 but down from last week's average
of 33,181.
The 10-year yield added 3.5 basis points to
0.770 percent after rising as high as 0.775 percent, moving away
from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.
POLITICS MAKING INVESTORS NERVOUS
Japan's ruling Democrats agreed with opposition rivals to
hold a final vote on their tax hike plan on Wednesday. The plan
to double the sales tax to 10 percent by 2015 already cleared
the lower house in June after the Democrats and two main
opposition parties reached a deal.
"The prospect of either a delay in the passage of
consumption tax legislation or an election as early as this
autumn is making JGB investors nervous this week," said Neale
Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
"Most investors assume that if it doesn't pass this year, it
will next year. I think the more worrying aspect for the market
is what (Prime Minister Yoshihiko) Noda might have to agree to
for it to get through," he said, including factors such as the
timing of the election timing, and how the money is spent.
Also on investors' radar is the Bank of Japan's regular
two-day policy meeting beginning on Wednesday, at which it is
expected to keep monetary policy steady but emphasise it remains
ready to take stimulus steps if needed. It might make some
technical tweaks to its asset purchase programme, and could
scrap the minimum bidding yield for JGB purchases.
Such expectations have underpinned the shorter end of the
yield curve, leading to steepening. At its last policy meeting
in July, the bank abandoned the minimum 0.1 percent bidding
yield to buy discount bills and commercial paper under the asset
purchase programme.
Yields on 20-year JGBs rose 3.5 basis points
to 1.600 percent, while those on 30-year bonds
also added 3.5 basis points to 1.815 percent.