* 10-yr yield touches 5-week high before note pares losses
* Banks' profit-taking could fuel sell-off - strategist
* Yield curve steepens as superlong tenor takes brunt of
selling
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japanese government bonds fell on
Wednesday with the benchmark yield rising to a 5-week high on
expectations of steps by the European Central Bank to tackle the
debt crisis as well as domestic concerns about renewed political
wrangling over a tax measure.
Global equities have rallied this week, sapping demand for
safe-haven fixed-income assets, after the ECB indicated it could
resume buying government bonds again to ease borrowing costs for
debt-laden Spain and Italy. The rally continued on Wednesday,
with Nikkei average ending off highs but still adding
0.9 percent.
The September 10-year JGB futures contract ended
off its session low as stocks pared their gains, but still shed
0.15 points to 143.92 after earlier touching 143.75, its lowest
since July 4. The December contract shed 0.42 points to 143.58.
The 10-year yield added 2 basis points to
0.795 percent after rising as 0.810 percent, its highest level
since July 5.
"My concern is that this selloff might even be magnified by
profit-taking from banks, which are sitting on significant
unrealized profits in bonds, so that's a risk," said Le Ngoc
Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG.
A strong resistance level for yields lies at highs hit in
March, he said, which drew Japanese life insurers into the
market as significant buyers. Yields on the 10-year note rose as
high as 1.060 percent that month.
"Any knee-jerk selloff is a buying opportunity," Nhan added,
and recommended that investors who want to hedge against further
losses should buy puts instead of taking outright short
positions.
The Bank of Japan began its regular two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday, at which it is expected to take no new monetary
steps but will stress that it remains ready to act if needed. It
might also make an operational adjustment to its asset purchase
programme.
PRESSURE ON NODA
In addition to the broader market backdrop, Japanese
political woes also weighed heavily on bond market sentiment.
Japan's ruling Democrats on Wednesday offered to call an
election in the "near future" to save their plan to hike the
sales tax after opposition members demanded that Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda commit to calling an early election in return for
their backing the bill in an upper house vote.
Late on Tuesday, the ruling party delayed a final vote on
the plan to deal with a no-confidence motion filed by smaller
parties.
Noda must push through the plan to double Japan's 5 percent
sales tax by 2015, to reduce the country's massive public debt
and stave off downgrades to Japan's sovereign ratings by credit
rating firms.
"The tax bill is expected to eventually pass, but with JGB
yields already headed up, it's just another reason to sell,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
The yield curve steepened as the superlong sector took the
brunt of the selling, with yields on 20-year JGBs
adding 2 basis points to 1.620 percent after earlier hitting
1.640 percent, their highest level since July 6.
Yields on 30-year bonds added 4 basis points
to 1.850 percent, their highest since July 10.