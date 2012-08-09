TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's government bond prices rose on Thursday, as investors hunted for bargains after yields on benchmark 10-year bonds hit a five-week high in the previous session as concerns of political wrangling over a tax measure eased.

* The 10-year yield dipped 2.5 basis points to 0.770 percent, falling for the first time in three days, while 10-year JGB futures rose 21 ticks to 144.13.

* "The move today is mostly a correction after JGBs marked a big fall this week on profit-taking," said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

"Banks are buying back some of their positions."

* The Bank of Japan is expected to announce no new monetary steps when it concludes its two-day meeting later in the day but will stress that it remains ready to act if needed. It might also make an operational adjustment to its asset purchase programme.

* Yields on 20-year debt slipped 2.5 basis points to 1.600 percent after moving 6 basis points higher in the two previous sessions, while those on 30-year bonds fell by the same margin to 1.815 percent.

* The fund manager also said worries about Japan's political squabbling eased somewhat after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".

* Noda must push through the plan to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to reduce the country's massive public debt and stave off downgrades to Japan's sovereign ratings by credit rating agencies.