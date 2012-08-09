TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese government bond prices reversed gains on Thursday, keeping yields on 10-year debt near a five-week high, as Tokyo shares rallied in the afternoon on expectations that softer Chinese data offered room for more policy easing by Beijing.

The rally in risk assets, with the Nikkei up 1.1 percent, took the wind out of the JGB market, which had seen investors hunting for bargains in the morning after this week's weakness and as concerns of political wrangling over a tax measure eased.

The 10-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.800 percent after falling as low as 0.765 percent. Ten-year JGB futures fell 5 ticks to 143.87 after hitting a high of 144.20.

"Now that the consumption tax hike confusion is over, although it gave the market volatility this week ... that's digested already. Then the focus is rather on market direction on U.S. Treasuries and Bunds," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

Worries about Japan's political squabbling eased somewhat after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".

Noda wants to push through the plan to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to reduce the country's massive public debt and stave off downgrades to Japan's sovereign ratings by credit rating agencies.

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady but cut its assessment on exports and output as companies feel the pinch from slowing global growth, signalling its readiness to expand stimulus again if risks to the outlook grow.

Yields on 20-year debt were flat at 1.625 percent after hitting as low as 1.590 percent, while those on 30-year bonds added 0.5 basis point to 1.845 percent.

Credit Suisse said the 30-year sector was an attractive relative-value investment and it recommended a barbell position of seven-year and 30-year tenors instead of the 20-year sector as a tactical trade.