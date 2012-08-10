TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's 10-year government bond futures rose on Friday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak, although analysts expected this week's correction in debt prices could continue and push the benchmark 10-year yield to around 0.85 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 5 ticks to 143.92 after dropping 64 ticks in the previous four sessions. September futures are heading for their biggest weekly fall since March.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.795 percent but is up 6.5 basis points so far this week.

* "The market adjustment will continue, mainly because of overseas trend reversal with the risk-on movement after the ECB," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

He said political uncertainly over the planned sales tax hike also weighed on the JGB market this week.

* Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".

* "I think the market correction at least above 0.80 percent for the 10-year JGBs will continue," he said, adding that yield was likely to test 0.85 percent.

* Yields on 20-year debt inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.620 percent, while those on 30-year bonds were steady at 1.845 percent.

* For the week, yields on the 20-year bonds are up 5.5 basis points and that on the 30-year debt are up 6 basis points. Both tenors are on track for their biggest weekly rise since May.

* "Liquidity will be low next week because of Japan's Obon holiday, and I don't expect any big moves," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.