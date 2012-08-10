TOKYO Aug 10 Japan's 10-year government bond
futures rose on Friday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak,
although analysts expected this week's correction in debt prices
could continue and push the benchmark 10-year yield to around
0.85 percent.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 5 ticks to 143.92 after
dropping 64 ticks in the previous four sessions. September
futures are heading for their biggest weekly fall since March.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.795 percent
but is up 6.5 basis points so far this week.
* "The market adjustment will continue, mainly because of
overseas trend reversal with the risk-on movement after the
ECB," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank
of Scotland in Tokyo.
He said political uncertainly over the planned sales tax
hike also weighed on the JGB market this week.
* Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour
compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a
hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return
for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".
* "I think the market correction at least above 0.80 percent
for the 10-year JGBs will continue," he said, adding that yield
was likely to test 0.85 percent.
* Yields on 20-year debt inched down 0.5
basis point to 1.620 percent, while those on 30-year bonds
were steady at 1.845 percent.
* For the week, yields on the 20-year bonds are up 5.5 basis
points and that on the 30-year debt are up 6 basis points. Both
tenors are on track for their biggest weekly rise since May.
* "Liquidity will be low next week because of Japan's Obon
holiday, and I don't expect any big moves," said Ayako Sera,
senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.