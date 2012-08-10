* Ten-year futures fall 63 ticks this week, biggest drop since March

* Yields on both 20- and 30-year debt up 5.5 bps this week

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's government bond prices were mostly higher on Friday after this week's sell-off, which resulted in the biggest weekly rise in the benchmark 10-year yield in more than eight months.

The 10-year yield was up 6.5 basis points this week as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would launch further stimulus measures boosted the appeal of risky assets, with the Nikkei average logging its best weekly rise since February.

The weakness in JGBs this week was also due to concerns of political squabbling over the passage of a consumption tax.

However, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on the contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".

"Japanese political mess was one factor for the sell-off ... But the size of the sell-off could be explained by the expensiveness of JGBs that existed in the beginning of this week," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan.

Yamashita said he expected the JGBs would be rangebound for the next couple of weeks as most market participants would be away on holidays.

On Friday, the 10-year yield was flat at 0.795 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures added 1 tick to 143.88 but were down 63 ticks this week, their biggest weekly fall since March.

But Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo, said the correction would continue and the 10-year yield might test 0.85 percent.

"The market adjustment will continue, mainly because of overseas trend reversal with the risk-on movement after the ECB," he said

"I think the market correction at least above 0.80 percent for the 10-year JGBs will continue," he said, adding that yield was likely to test 0.85 percent.

Yields on 20-year debt edged down 0.5 basis point to 1.620 percent, while those on 30-year bonds dipped by a similar margin to 1.840 percent.

For the week, yields on both the 20- and 30-year bonds were up 5.5 basis points. It was the biggest weekly yield rise for the 20-year debt since late May, while the move on the longer-dated bonds was the biggest since June.

Yamashita recommended flattening trades on the superlong sectors, including the 10-/30-year flattening, essentially betting on the spread between the debt of the two maturities to narrow.

The spread between 10- and 30-year bonds stood at 104.5 basis points, off a high of 105.5 basis points hit on Wednesday but up sharply from a one-month low of 98 basis points hit on July 19.