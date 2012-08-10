* Ten-year futures fall 63 ticks this week, biggest drop
since March
* Yields on both 20- and 30-year debt up 5.5 bps this week
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's government bond prices
were mostly higher on Friday after this week's sell-off, which
resulted in the biggest weekly rise in the benchmark 10-year
yield in more than eight months.
The 10-year yield was up 6.5 basis points this week as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank would launch further stimulus measures boosted the
appeal of risky assets, with the Nikkei average logging
its best weekly rise since February.
The weakness in JGBs this week was also due to concerns of
political squabbling over the passage of a consumption tax.
However, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour
compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a
hard-fought deal on the contentious sales tax increase in return
for a pledge to hold a general election "soon".
"Japanese political mess was one factor for the sell-off ...
But the size of the sell-off could be explained by the
expensiveness of JGBs that existed in the beginning of this
week," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan.
Yamashita said he expected the JGBs would be rangebound for
the next couple of weeks as most market participants would be
away on holidays.
On Friday, the 10-year yield was flat at
0.795 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures added 1 tick to 143.88 but
were down 63 ticks this week, their biggest weekly fall since
March.
But Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Tokyo, said the correction would continue and the
10-year yield might test 0.85 percent.
"The market adjustment will continue, mainly because of
overseas trend reversal with the risk-on movement after the
ECB," he said
"I think the market correction at least above 0.80 percent
for the 10-year JGBs will continue," he said, adding that yield
was likely to test 0.85 percent.
Yields on 20-year debt edged down 0.5 basis
point to 1.620 percent, while those on 30-year bonds
dipped by a similar margin to 1.840 percent.
For the week, yields on both the 20- and 30-year bonds were
up 5.5 basis points. It was the biggest weekly yield rise for
the 20-year debt since late May, while the move on the
longer-dated bonds was the biggest since June.
Yamashita recommended flattening trades on the superlong
sectors, including the 10-/30-year flattening, essentially
betting on the spread between the debt of the two maturities to
narrow.
The spread between 10- and 30-year bonds stood at 104.5
basis points, off a high of 105.5 basis points hit on Wednesday
but up sharply from a one-month low of 98 basis points hit on
July 19.