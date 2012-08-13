TOKYO Aug 13 Japanese government bond market
sentiment ventured into positive territory for the first time in
three weeks, a Thomson Reuters survey published on Monday
showed, though a majority of respondents still expect the
benchmark yield to trade sideways.
The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, measuring those
who believe yields will fall against those who expect them to
rise, came in at plus 21, improving from minus 10 in last week's
survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
at the end of this week was 0.790 percent, down half a basis
point from Friday's closing level of 0.795 percent and inching
closer to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month.
The benchmark 10-year note was untraded in Monday morning
trade, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for
September was up 0.07 point at 143.95.
The survey found that 48.7 percent of respondents expect
yields to trade sideways, up from 22.0 percent in the last poll.
Some 35.9 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to
fall this week, up from 34.1 percent in the previous survey,
while only 15.4 percent of respondents expect them to rise, down
from 43.9 percent.
The online survey of 101 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 39 responses, for a response rate of 38.6
percent, including 20 responses from "real money" investors from
institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and
insurance companies.
The sentiment reading for these "real money" investors came
in at plus 14, suggesting they were slightly less optimistic
than the market at large