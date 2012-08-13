TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's government bond prices
rose on Monday, regaining some of last week's lost ground, which
saw the 10-year yield logging its biggest weekly rise in more
than eight months, and after Japan's economy grew half the pace
than expected in April-June.
* Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June,
below a median estimate of a 0.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll,
fuelling concerns growth will continue to flag as a rebound in
consumer spending starts to lose momentum and Europe's debt
crisis weigh on global demand.
* The 10-year yield dipped 1 basis point to
0.785 percent after rising 6.5 basis points last week to post
its biggest weekly yield rise since November.
* The content of the GDP was weaker than expected and
coupled with the slowdown in China and the rest of the global
economy, this confirms the Japanese economy will be slowing down
in the second half of the year," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of
Japan fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.
"The JGB market had been weak, so this might give some
excuse for investors to put money into play again in the JGB
market," he said, referring to last week's sell-off because of
the political wrangling over the passage of a consumption tax
hike.
* On Friday, the plan to double the sales tax cleared the
final hurdle in a parliamentary vote after Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda promised to bring forward an election likely to
end his party's three-year rule.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 14 ticks to 144.02,
breaking above their five-day moving average at 143.95. They
dropped 63 ticks last week, their worst weekly performance since
March.
* "The JGB market tends to weaken from late August to
September due to the fiscal half year ... due to realisation of
profits by banks. It might have happened last week due to the
consumption tax bill," Matsukawa said. "We will continue to see
selling by the banks when the market goes higher."
He added yields on benchmark 10-year bonds were likely to be
boxed in between 0.700 and 0.800 percent as many banks were
already underweight JGBs and likely to buy on dips.
* Yields on 20-year debt slipped 1.5 basis
points to 1.605 percent, while those on 30-year bonds
eased 1 basis point to 1.825 percent.