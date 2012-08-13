TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's government bond prices
rose on Monday, regaining some of last week's lost ground, which
saw the 10-year yield logging its biggest weekly rise in more
than eight months, and after Japan's economy grew at half the
pace than expected in April-June.
Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June,
below a median estimate of a 0.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll,
fuelling concerns growth will continue to flag as a rebound in
consumer spending starts to lose momentum and Europe's debt
crisis weigh on global demand.
The 10-year yield dipped 1 basis point to
0.785 percent after rising 6.5 basis points last week to post
its biggest weekly yield rise since November.
The content of the GDP was weaker than expected and coupled
with the slowdown in China and the rest of the global economy,
this confirms the Japanese economy will be slowing down in the
second half of the year," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan
fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.
"The JGB market had been weak, so this might give some
excuse for investors to put money into play again in the JGB
market," he said, referring to last week's sell-off because of
the political wrangling over the passage of a consumption tax
hike.
On Friday, the plan to double the sales tax cleared the
final hurdle in a parliamentary vote after Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda promised to bring forward an election likely to
end his party's three-year rule.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 11 ticks to 143.99 after
trading as high as 144.08, although it broke above their
five-day moving average at 143.95. They dropped 63 ticks last
week, their worst weekly performance since March.
Trading volume on the 10-year futures was low, with 11,450
contracts changing hands, their lowest in a month.
Yields on 20-year debt slipped 0.5 basis
points to 1.615 percent, while those on 30-year bonds
eased by the same amount, to 1.830 percent.
"The JGB market tends to weaken from late August to
September due to the fiscal half year ... due to realisation of
profits by banks. It might have happened last week due to the
consumption tax bill," Matsukawa said. "We will continue to see
selling by the banks when the market goes higher."
He added yields on benchmark 10-year bonds were likely to be
boxed in between 0.700 and 0.800 percent as many banks were
already underweight JGBs and likely to buy on dips.
A fixed income fund manager at a European asset management
firm said he was looking at putting on 5-/10-year steepening
trade, effectively betting on the spread of the two maturities
to widen.
The spread between 5- and 10-year bonds stood at 60 basis
points, down from a one-month high of 61 basis points hit last
week and well off a two-month high of 68 basis points reached in
early June.