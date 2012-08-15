TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese government bond prices
slipped for a second session on Wednesday, in line with weaker
Treasuries after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data
reduced demand for fixed-income assets.
* U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, rising for the
first time in four months and surpassing a consensus estimate
for a 0.3 percent gain. The figures suggested the slowdown in
economic growth during the second quarter will prove
temporary.
* The September 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade down 0.16 point at 143.80, while the December
contract shed 0.13 point to 143.59.
* The 10-year yield added 2 basis points to
0.810 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent
hit last month.
* The superlong sector also weakened, with yields on
20-year JGBs adding 1.5 basis points to 1.635
percent, while those on 30-year bonds also rose
1.5 basis points to 1.845 percent.
* Activity continued to be relatively thin, with many
market participants away for Japan's summer "Obon" holidays.
* The Bank of Japan's holdings of government bonds exceeded
its self-imposed cap when bonds taken up under its asset-buying
programme are included, data released by the central bank on
Tuesday showed.
The BOJ aims to restrict the balance of its bond holdings to
the value of bank notes in circulation -- the so-called banknote
rule -- to avoid bankrolling public debt.
Bonds purchased under the bank's asset-buying programme are
exempt from the self-imposed rule. The BOJ also buys JGBs under
a separate market operation to funnel long-term funds to the
economy, dubbed the "rinban" operation.
* The balance of the BOJ's government holdings totaled 80.97
trillion yen as of Aug. 10, exceeding the 80.79 trillion yen
worth of bank notes in circulation.
* "If recent under-subscriptions in the 1- to 3-year sector
become chronic, there may eventually be a need for discussion on
whether to revise the banknote rule or scale back rinban
operations," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu
Tanji in a note to clients.
* Also on the debt front, three utilities -- Kyushu Electric
Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Hokuriku
Electric Power -- have priced and issued bonds over the
past week.
The issues met strong demand even though primary markets
shunned the sector after Japan's March 2011 disaster raised
fears about the future of nuclear power, as the risk premium
placed on bonds issued by utilities lured yield-hungry
investors.