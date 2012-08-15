* 10-yr futures drop 0.23 pt after touching 6-week low
* Futures trading volume picks up on hedging activity
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japanese government bond prices
slipped for a second session on Wednesday, sending benchmark
yields to their highest level in six weeks, in line with weaker
Treasuries after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data
curbed demand for fixed-income assets.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, rising for the
first time in four months and surpassing a consensus estimate
for a 0.3 percent gain. The figures suggested the slowdown in
economic growth during the second quarter will prove
temporary.
The September 10-year JGB futures contract shed
0.23 point to 143.73 after earlier touching a 6-week low of
143.66, while the December contract fell 0.13 point to 143.59.
Cash bond trading continued to be relatively thin, with many
market participants away for Japan's summer "Obon" holidays, but
futures volume picked up to 34,204 contracts, up from a
one-month low of 12,361 contracts on Monday and above last
week's average of 31,510.
"There was some hedging activity in futures today, off the
rise in U.S. yields overnight, and this carried over into cash
bonds, though supply/demand factors limited movements there,"
said a fixed income fund manager at an asset management firm in
Tokyo.
The 10-year yield added 3 basis points to
0.820 percent, their highest level since July 4 and 10 basis
points above their nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last
month.
The superlong sector also weakened, with yields on 20-year
JGBs also adding 3 basis points to 1.650 percent,
while those on 30-year bonds rose 2.5 basis
points to 1.855 percent.
UTILITIES ISSUES GARNER DEMAND
The Bank of Japan's holdings of government bonds exceeded
its self-imposed cap when bonds taken up under its asset-buying
programme are included, data released by the central bank on
Tuesday showed.
The BOJ aims to restrict the balance of its bond holdings to
the value of bank notes in circulation -- the so-called banknote
rule -- to avoid bankrolling public debt.
Bonds purchased under the bank's asset-buying programme are
exempt from the self-imposed rule. The BOJ also buys JGBs under
a separate market operation to funnel long-term funds to the
economy, dubbed the "rinban" operation.
The balance of the BOJ's government holdings totaled 80.97
trillion yen as of Aug. 10, exceeding the 80.79 trillion yen
worth of bank notes in circulation.
"If recent under-subscriptions in the 1- to 3-year sector
become chronic, there may eventually be a need for discussion on
whether to revise the banknote rule or scale back rinban
operations," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu
Tanji in a note to clients.
Also on the debt front, three utilities -- Kyushu Electric
Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Hokuriku
Electric Power -- have priced and issued bonds over the
past week.
The issues met strong demand even though primary markets
shunned the sector after Japan's March 2011 disaster raised
fears about the future of nuclear power, as the risk premium
placed on bonds issued by utilities lured yield-hungry
investors.