TOKYO Aug 16 Japan's government bond prices
fell on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a two-month
high, after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial production
data eased concerns over the health of the world's largest
economy.
* The 10-year yield added 3 basis points to
0.845 percent after touching a two-month high of 0.850 percent.
The yield has risen 12.5 basis points since hitting a nine-year
trough in late July.
* "It is an interim correction. People were expecting too
much policy intervention (from global central banks). They were
pricing in excessively. They are currently taking those
positions off the table," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"How far can it go? I would say about 0.90 to 0.95 percent,"
he said, adding that the euro zone debt crisis remained an
issue.
* Ten-year JGB futures fell 31 ticks to 143.42
after falling to as low as 143.32, their lowest level since May
29. The sell-off also took 10-year futures to below their
five-day moving average.
* Yields on 20-year debt put on 2.5 basis
points to 1.670 percent, also to a two-month high, while those
on the 30-year bonds were up 2 basis points to
1.870 percent.
* "It has the chance to correct even further going into
September as Japan approaches the semi-annual year-end. If you
look at banks and life insurers' portfolios, they are not doing
thrillingly right now," Fujita said.
"Equities are down for the fiscal year. Their fixed-income
portfolio, which was doing well about three weeks ago, has
pretty much turned. There are some forced to adjust portfolio
and book profits before September. That accelerates the current
sell-off. But I don't foresee the bull trend changing anytime
soon."