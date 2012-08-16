* Yields on 20-year debt also hit two-month highs
* Ten-year futures suffer their worst daily fall in 5 months
* Analysts say 10-year yield could go above 0.90 pct
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's government bond prices
fell on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a two-month
high, after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial production
data eased concerns over the health of the world's largest
economy.
The "risk-on" move sent the yen to a one-month low
against the dollar and the Tokyo's Nikkei share average
1.9 percent higher to close above the 9,000-mark for the first
time since early July.
Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds, after hitting a nine-year
trough in late July, have been trending up in the past two weeks
on the back of some better-than-expected U.S. economic data and
expectations that the European Central Bank would launch further
measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The 10-year yield added 4.5 basis points on
Thursday to a two-month high of 0.860 percent. The yield has
risen 14 basis points since late July.
"It is an interim correction. People were expecting too much
policy intervention (from global central banks). They were
pricing in excessively. They are currently taking those
positions off the table," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"How far can it go? I would say about 0.90 to 0.95 percent,"
he said, adding that the euro zone debt crisis remained an
issue.
Nomura Securities expected 10-year yield to rise to between
0.90 and 1.0 percent by the end of September.
"It's very tempting for investors to buy right now because
you haven't had a correction for a very long time," said Neale
Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities.
"We think there is more to go and are trying to be patient."
Ten-year JGB futures fell 46 ticks to 143.27 to
their lowest level since May 29. They also suffered their worst
one-day fall in five months.
Trading volume on the 10-year futures hit a two-month high,
with 47,163 contracts changing hands, up sharply from
Wednesday's 34,204 and last week's average of 31,510.
Yields on 20-year debt rose 4 basis points to
1.685 percent, also to a two-month high, while those on the
30-year bonds were up 3 basis points to 1.880
percent.
"It has the chance to correct even further going into
September as Japan approaches the semi-annual year-end. If you
look at banks and life insurers' portfolios, they are not doing
thrillingly right now," BofA Merrill Lynch's Fujita said.
"Equities are down for the fiscal year. Their fixed-income
portfolio, which was doing well about three weeks ago, has
pretty much turned. There are some forced to adjust portfolio
and book profits before September. That accelerates the current
sell-off. But I don't foresee the bull trend changing anytime
soon."