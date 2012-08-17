TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese government bonds were
mostly firmer on Friday as some investors covered short
positions after benchmark yields hit a two-month high in the
previous session, but gains were limited by strength in the
equities markets.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.860 percent
after falling to 0.850 percent earlier in the session.
* "Given the summer lull, Treasuries, Bunds and JGBs have
come to threshold levels considering recent highs in yields, and
people are being cautious, to see if yields are going to
continue to head higher or bounce back to the downside," said
Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets
Japan.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.05
point at 143.32, a day after their biggest one-day fall in five
months.
* Yields on 20-year debt, which also rose to
two-month highs on Thursday, slipped half a basis point to 1.680
percent, while those on 30-year bonds were flat
at 1.880 percent.
* The topside was limited as investors' risk appetite perked
up on comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She
appeared to back recent comments by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi to take steps to contain the euro zone
debt crisis.
Expectations of an improvement in Europe's situation helped
equities markets, with Japan's Nikkei share average
rising to a three-month high on Friday.