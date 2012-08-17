TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese government bonds were mostly firmer on Friday as some investors covered short positions after benchmark yields hit a two-month high in the previous session, but gains were limited by strength in the equities markets.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.860 percent after falling to 0.850 percent earlier in the session.

* "Given the summer lull, Treasuries, Bunds and JGBs have come to threshold levels considering recent highs in yields, and people are being cautious, to see if yields are going to continue to head higher or bounce back to the downside," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.05 point at 143.32, a day after their biggest one-day fall in five months.

* Yields on 20-year debt, which also rose to two-month highs on Thursday, slipped half a basis point to 1.680 percent, while those on 30-year bonds were flat at 1.880 percent.

* The topside was limited as investors' risk appetite perked up on comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She appeared to back recent comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to take steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Expectations of an improvement in Europe's situation helped equities markets, with Japan's Nikkei share average rising to a three-month high on Friday.