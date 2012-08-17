* 10-yr futures extend gains in afternoon trading

* Bonds gain even in face of equities rise on improved risk appetite

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 17 Japanese government bonds rallied on Friday as some investors covered short positions, knocking benchmark yields off a two-month high hit in the previous session.

The 10-year yield tumbled 3 basis points to 0.830 percent, but was still poised to end the week higher than its close a week ago at 0.795 percent.

"Given the summer lull, Treasuries, Bunds and JGBs have come to threshold levels considering recent highs in yields, and people are being cautious, to see if yields are going to continue to head higher or bounce back to the downside," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

Both cash bonds and futures extended gains in the afternoon session after marking modest gains in the morning, as dealers covered short positions in a thin cash market.

Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.32 point at 143.59 after ending morning trade up just 0.05 point. Futures rebounded from their biggest one-day fall in five months suffered a day before.

Futures trading volume was healthy, with 35,417 contracts changing hands, down from Thursday's 47,163 but topping last week's average of 31,510.

20-YR SECTOR OUTPERFORMS

Bonds rallied despite improved risk appetite after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back recent comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to take steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Expectations of an improvement in Europe's situation helped equities markets, with Japan's Nikkei share average ending at a three-month high on Friday.

"In a market like this, with direction unclear, we are thinking of maybe putting on 5 to 10-year flatteners," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo, referring to bets that the yield curve will continue to flatten.

Some strategists saw value in the superlong tenor.

"The 20-year cheapened on this week's correction, and carry is good," said Citigroup's Shimizu.

Yields on 20-year debt, which also rose to two-month highs on Thursday, slipped 3.5 basis points to 1.650 percent as that sector outperformed, while those on 30-year bonds lost 3 basis points to 1.850 percent.

The Japanese government said on Friday that the country's nominal economic growth will exceed real growth for the first time in 16 years next year, would might ease pressure on the Bank of Japan to take further steps to counter deflationary pressure.

The new estimates will serve as a basis for when the government compiles the budget for next fiscal year.