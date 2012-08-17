* 10-yr futures extend gains in afternoon trading
* Bonds gain even in face of equities rise on improved risk
appetite
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japanese government bonds rallied
on Friday as some investors covered short positions, knocking
benchmark yields off a two-month high hit in the previous
session.
The 10-year yield tumbled 3 basis points to
0.830 percent, but was still poised to end the week higher than
its close a week ago at 0.795 percent.
"Given the summer lull, Treasuries, Bunds and JGBs have come
to threshold levels considering recent highs in yields, and
people are being cautious, to see if yields are going to
continue to head higher or bounce back to the downside," said
Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets
Japan.
Both cash bonds and futures extended gains in the afternoon
session after marking modest gains in the morning, as dealers
covered short positions in a thin cash market.
Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.32 point at 143.59
after ending morning trade up just 0.05 point. Futures rebounded
from their biggest one-day fall in five months suffered a day
before.
Futures trading volume was healthy, with 35,417 contracts
changing hands, down from Thursday's 47,163 but topping last
week's average of 31,510.
20-YR SECTOR OUTPERFORMS
Bonds rallied despite improved risk appetite after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back recent comments by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to take steps to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Expectations of an improvement in Europe's situation helped
equities markets, with Japan's Nikkei share average
ending at a three-month high on Friday.
"In a market like this, with direction unclear, we are
thinking of maybe putting on 5 to 10-year flatteners," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo, referring to bets that the yield curve will continue to
flatten.
Some strategists saw value in the superlong tenor.
"The 20-year cheapened on this week's correction, and carry
is good," said Citigroup's Shimizu.
Yields on 20-year debt, which also rose to
two-month highs on Thursday, slipped 3.5 basis points to 1.650
percent as that sector outperformed, while those on 30-year
bonds lost 3 basis points to 1.850 percent.
The Japanese government said on Friday that the country's
nominal economic growth will exceed real growth for the first
time in 16 years next year, would might ease pressure on the
Bank of Japan to take further steps to counter deflationary
pressure.
The new estimates will serve as a basis for when the
government compiles the budget for next fiscal year.