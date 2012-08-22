TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese government bond prices
firmed slightly on Wednesday after Japan's stock market and Wall
Street shares fell, with the 10-year yield hitting a one-week
low.
* The 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.815 percent
, dropping further from a two-month high of 0.860
percent hit last week.
* "Some investors are buying after coming back from summer
holidays, as yields are higher than before," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
* U.S. shares fell after the S&P 500 index hit
technical resistance, helping to drive Tokyo shares lower and
underpining JGBs.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to
143.68, though they were capped by a resistance from
the bottom of the cloud at 143.72 on the daily Ichimoku chart.
* The immediate focus is on an auction of 20-year JGBs on
Thursday. Many market players expect decent demand as the new
offer is likely to carry a 1.7 percent coupon, which would be
higher than 1.5 percent on last month's issue.
* Beyond that, the market is likely to look at how European
policymakers can hammer out steps to reduce borrowing costs of
Spain and Italy, though few investors see radical progress in
the near future.