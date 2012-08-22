* Early gains pared as traders brace for auction

* Futures fail to break above Ichimoku cloud bottom

* Don't bet on a post-auction rally - analyst

* Market seen supported by pessimism on Europe

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday, with their recent rebound running out of steam ahead of a 20-year bond auction on Thursday.

The benchmark JGB futures were also blocked by a technical resistance -- the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart -- though the market was supported on the whole by concerns over Europe despite recent rally in global risk assets.

The 10-year yield was flat at 0.820 percent, after briefly hitting a one-week low of 0.815 percent, still way down below a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit last week.

The 20-year bond yield stood flat at 1.665 percent while the 30-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.855 percent.

Although the market posted slim gains in early trade, it stepped back as traders braced for Thursday's auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) 20-year JGBs.

Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS, said Japanese life insurers, the main buyers of 20-year maturities, would be reluctant to buy below a yield of 1.65 percent.

"Because the yield has risen just to the bottom of their target range, there will be reasonable demand at the auction. But there won't be a follow-though rally," Fukunaga said.

Their buying of superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, has been much smaller so far in the financial year that started in April, compared to the previous year.

Fukunaga said their qualified buying this year provides evidence that they want to see yields of at least 1.65-1.70 percent in the 20-year paper, adding that some insurers appeared to step up buying in U.S. mortgage bonds instead.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.03 point at 143.59, after having failed to break above a resistance from the Ichimoku cloud bottom at 143.72. The futures hit a 2 1/2-month low of 143.27 last week.

But many players think the market is likely to have exited an adjustment phase that started in late July after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised hopes for more actions to lower Spanish and Italian bond yields.

"The market will be watching meetings of key European policymakers in the coming days. But I can't imagine they will significantly boost risk appetite," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Securities.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras kicks off a European charm offensive on Wednesday with talks to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker that Athens has the will to ram through unpopular reforms and deserves more time to do it.

The talks will be followed by a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Thursday. Samaras is scheduled to meet the German leader on Friday and French president on Saturday.

Traders and investors think worries about whether European policymakers can agree on bold steps are likely to grow towards important events in September, including the ECB policy meeting on Sept. 6 and euro zone finance ministers meeting on Sept. 14-15.