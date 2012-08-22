* Early gains pared as traders brace for auction
* Futures fail to break above Ichimoku cloud bottom
* Don't bet on a post-auction rally - analyst
* Market seen supported by pessimism on Europe
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Wednesday, with their recent rebound
running out of steam ahead of a 20-year bond auction on
Thursday.
The benchmark JGB futures were also blocked by a technical
resistance -- the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku
chart -- though the market was supported on the whole by
concerns over Europe despite recent rally in global risk assets.
The 10-year yield was flat at 0.820 percent,
after briefly hitting a one-week low of 0.815 percent, still way
down below a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit last week.
The 20-year bond yield stood flat at 1.665 percent
while the 30-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point
to 1.855 percent.
Although the market posted slim gains in early trade, it
stepped back as traders braced for Thursday's auction of 1.2
trillion yen ($15.1 billion) 20-year JGBs.
Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS, said Japanese
life insurers, the main buyers of 20-year maturities, would be
reluctant to buy below a yield of 1.65 percent.
"Because the yield has risen just to the bottom of their
target range, there will be reasonable demand at the auction.
But there won't be a follow-though rally," Fukunaga said.
Their buying of superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds,
has been much smaller so far in the financial year that started
in April, compared to the previous year.
Fukunaga said their qualified buying this year provides
evidence that they want to see yields of at least 1.65-1.70
percent in the 20-year paper, adding that some insurers appeared
to step up buying in U.S. mortgage bonds instead.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.03 point at
143.59, after having failed to break above a resistance
from the Ichimoku cloud bottom at 143.72. The futures hit a 2
1/2-month low of 143.27 last week.
But many players think the market is likely to have exited
an adjustment phase that started in late July after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised hopes for more
actions to lower Spanish and Italian bond yields.
"The market will be watching meetings of key European
policymakers in the coming days. But I can't imagine they will
significantly boost risk appetite," said Yuya Yamashita, rates
strategist at JPMorgan Securities.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras kicks off a European
charm offensive on Wednesday with talks to persuade euro zone
chief Jean-Claude Juncker that Athens has the will to ram
through unpopular reforms and deserves more time to do it.
The talks will be followed by a meeting between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
on Thursday. Samaras is scheduled to meet the German leader on
Friday and French president on Saturday.
Traders and investors think worries about whether European
policymakers can agree on bold steps are likely to grow towards
important events in September, including the ECB policy meeting
on Sept. 6 and euro zone finance ministers meeting on Sept.
14-15.