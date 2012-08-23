TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Thursday, bolstered by firmer Treasuries on rising expectations of more U.S. easing, but gains were limited by selling ahead of a 20-year sale.

* Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting released on Wednesday showed the central bank was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon."

* Chances the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, have risen over the past month to 60 percent, according to a recent Reuters poll..

* Japan's finance ministry is offering 1.2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion) in 20-year JGBs with a coupon of 1.6 percent, up from 1.5 percent at the previous sale.

* Strategists and market participants expect a smooth sale, but most also said the 20-year tenor remains expensive relative to other maturities.

* "U.S. yields were down again yesterday and if fears about the weak tone are alleviated, the auction should go smoothly," said strategists at Barclays in a report.

"However, compared with other sectors, especially the 30-year sector that shares the superlong end of the curve, 20's look less attractive," they added.

* The 10-year yield shed 1 basis point to 0.810 percent, after hitting a one-week low of 0.800 percent.

* The 20-year bond yield fell half a basis point to 1.660 percent while the 30-year bond underperformed, its yield rising half a basis point to 1.855 percent .

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.15 point at 143.74, moving away from a 2-1/2-month low of 143.27 last week.