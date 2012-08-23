* Superlong tenor sells off after auction results
* U.S. easing hopes, poor China data support sentiment
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 23 Japanese government bond prices
erased gains on Thursday and the yield curve steepened sharply
as the superlong tenor tumbled after a sale of 20-year bonds met
with lacklustre demand.
Losses were limited, however, by growing expectations for
more U.S. easing and downbeat Chinese manufacturing data, so
some strategists cautioned the poor auction results did not
necessarily signal a near term trend.
Market participants had expected a smooth sale, but most
also said the 20-year tenor was expensive relative to other
maturities.
"We retain a bullish view for the rest of the month, and I
don't think this result says it all about market sentiment. This
could be the bottom of the market for the near term," said Maki
Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion) worth of
20-year debt had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38,
down from the previous auction's 3.32, despite a higher coupon
of 1.6 percent compared with last month's coupon of 1.5 percent.
But market participants had hopes of an even higher coupon.
"Life insurers were the main expected buyers this time, and
they would have preferred 1.7 percent," said Naomi Muguruma,
senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi MUFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
The auction's tail between the average and lowest accepted
prices widened to of 0.24, from the previous sale's 0.05,
indicating weaker demand.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed
flat at 143.59, after ending morning trading up 0.15 point at
143.74 before the sale results were announced.
The 10-year yield rose half a basis point to
0.825 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent
in morning trading.
Fears about the impact of a slowdown in China rose after the
HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index(PMI)
fell to 47.8 in August, its lowest level in nine months, as
export orders fell and inventories piled up.
U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, bolstering JGB market
sentiment, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's August
meeting released showed the central bank was likely to deliver
another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon."
Superlong JGBs bore the brunt of Wednesday's selling,
leading the yield curve to steepen.
The 20-year bond yield jumped 2.5 basis
points to 1.690 percent after falling as low as 1.645 percent in
the morning,
The 30-year bond yield soared 3.5 basis
points to 1.885 percent.