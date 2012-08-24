TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday as stocks withered, enhancing the appeal of
safe-haven assets, with benchmark yields on track to end the
week lower.
* Japan's Nikkei stock average lost 1.1 percent, as
expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve dimmed.
* Downbeat economic signals also supported demand for bonds.
A Reuters poll showed on Friday big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment worsened in August and is expected to improve only
slightly in the coming months.
* James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
St. Louis, told CNBC television that recent U.S. data showed
improvement and that latest Fed minutes suggestion more easing
steps soon were "a bit stale."
* Investors await a speech next week by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for
hints on future policy moves.
* "Investors everywhere are waiting for a clearer signal
about U.S. easing exceptions. Until Jackson Hole, people will
continue to buy JGBs on dips, and the curve might continue
steepen as the longer end lags," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
* Other market participants have said investors have fewer
incentives to buy longer maturities and extend the duration of
their portfolios until the outlook for U.S. interest rates is
more clear.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trading up 0.14 point at 143.73, moving away from a 2
1/2-month low of 143.27 hit last week.
* The 10-year yield lost 1 basis point to
0.815 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent
on Thursday, after a sale of 20-year bonds met with lacklustre
demand. The 10-year yield stood at 0.835 percent at the end of
last week's trading.
* The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis
point to 1.670 percent, moving away from a more than two-month
high of 1.690 percent hit after Thursday's disappointing
auction.
The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.885
percent. The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood
at 1.070, its widest since late June and up from 0.980 five
weeks ago, as superlongs underperformed.