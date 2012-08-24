* 10-year futures rise, closing above 14-day moving average
* 10-, 30-yr yield spread widens as superlong tenor
underperforms
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday as stocks withered, enhancing the appeal of
safe-haven assets, with benchmark bond yields on track to end
the week lower.
The superlong sector continued to underperform after the
previous session's disappointing 20-year auction. Market
participants have said investors have fewer incentives to buy
longer maturities and extend the duration of their portfolios
until the outlook for U.S. interest rates is more clear.
Some strategists expect a modest decline toward the end of
Japan's fiscal year-end in March, but also expect dip-buying to
continue.
"If you had a chance to buy on the dip at the front end
earlier this week, that was great. We were recommending 4- and
5-year paper, but either you bought it at lower levels and are
happy, or you likely have to wait for the next chance," said
Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities.
"Our forecasts are for a modest selloff to around 1.1
percent into the fiscal year end, so we are recommending payer
spreads on 10-year swaps in which you buy at-the-money and sell
out of the money," he added.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed at
its session high of 143.85, up 0.26 point, moving away from a 2
1/2-month low of 143.27 hit last week. Futures closed above
technical resistance at their 14-day moving average, now at
143.74.
The 10-year yield lost 2 basis points to
0.805 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent
on Thursday in the wake of the lacklustre 20-year sale. The
10-year yield stood at 0.835 percent at the end of last week, in
which it rose to a two-month high of 0.860 percent.
Futures extended gains as stocks slipped. Japan's Nikkei
stock average lost 1.2 percent, as expectations for
quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed.
JACKSON HOLE AWAITED
Downbeat economic signals also supported demand for bonds. A
Reuters poll showed on Friday big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment worsened in August and is expected to improve only
slightly in the coming months.
Europe's debt woes remained in focus ahead of a German-Greek
meeting later on Friday. Sources told Reuters on Thursday that
Spain was in talks about possible aid, although it has not made
a final decision to request a bailout.
Investors continued to assess the likelihood and timing of
U.S. easing steps. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC
in Hong Kong, "There's a lot of reason to do more" citing a
U.S. jobless rate of 8.3 percent.
But quelling stimulus hopes, James Bullard, president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told CNBC television that
improved recent U.S. data made the suggestion of more easing
steps in the latest Fed minutes "a bit stale."
A speech next week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a central
bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming could offer hints on future
policy moves.
"Investors everywhere are waiting for a clearer signal about
U.S. easing exceptions. Until Jackson Hole, people will continue
to buy JGBs on dips, and the curve might continue steepen as the
longer end lags," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
trust bank in Tokyo.
Month-end duration extensions by index-following pension
funds and life insurers purchasing superlong debt often help the
yield curve flatten in the waning days of a month.
But such buying has yet to emerge this week. The spread
between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.075, its
widest since late June and up from 0.980 five weeks ago, as
superlongs underperformed.
The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis
point to 1.670 percent, moving away from a more than two-month
high of 1.690 percent hit on Thursday after the disappointing
auction.
The 30-year bond yield also shed half a basis
point to 1.880 percent.