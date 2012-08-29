TOKYO Aug 29 Benchmark Japanese government bond
prices firmed slightly on Wednesday, taking their cue from
higher U.S. Treasuries prices.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade up 0.09 point at 143.92, moving further away from
Aug. 16's 2-1/2-month low of 143.27.
Futures continued to hold above technical support at their
14-day moving average at 143.72.
* The 10-year cash yield slipped half a basis
point to 0.800 percent, though was still well off a nine-year
low of 0.720 percent hit last month. Benchmark yields reached a
two-month high of 0.860 percent in mid-August.
* Gains were limited by a modest recovery in equities, with
the Nikkei stock average rising 0.3 percent, as well as
by thin market conditions.
* "Moves are small. JGBs didn't sell off so much lately, so
they don't have much room to correct," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese trust bank.
"Trading is at a near-standstill this week ahead of Jackson
Hole," he added.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak on
Friday at an annual event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors
will parse his words for signals on the bank's policy
intentions.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario
Draghi, had been scheduled to speak at the event on Saturday,
but has opted out, citing a heavy workload.
* Expectations of a third round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, pushed benchmark Treasury yields to three-week lows on
Tuesday, after they hit a three-month high last week.
* The 20-year JGB yield shed half a basis
point to 1.660 percent, while the yield on 30-year debt
was flat at 1.895 percent.
The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields edged up
to 1.095, its widest since mid-October 2010.