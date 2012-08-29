* 30-yr yields drop from 2-month highs
* 2-yr notes slip slightly ahead of Thursday's auction
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese government bond prices
firmed on Wednesday, with recently lagging longer maturities
getting a lift from month-end purchases.
Duration extension at the end of a month frequently helps
the yield curve flatten as insurers and pension funds buy
longer-dated debt to extend the duration of their portfolios.
Longer maturities had cheapened significantly in recent
sessions, with the spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields
rising to 1.095 on Wednesday morning, its widest since
mid-October 2010.
"I think the yield curve steepened very much for the past
few days and a lot of the steepening trade might be being taken
off at this moment," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed
income at Pinebridge Investments.
"Month-end fixed-income buying might be kicking in a little
bit," he said, adding that some banks might also be buying
20-year bonds.
The yield on 30-year debt fell 1 basis point
to 1.885 percent, down from a two-month high of 1.895 percent
hit the previous day, while the 20-year JGB yield
also shed 1 basis point to 1.655 percent.
The 10-year yield slipped half a basis point
to 0.800 percent, though was still well off a nine-year low of
0.720 percent hit last month. Benchmark yields reached a
two-month high of 0.860 percent in mid-August.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed
up 0.10 point at 143.93, moving further away from Aug. 16's
2-1/2-month low of 143.27.
Futures continued to hold well above technical support at
their 14-day moving average at 143.72. Volume was extremely
light at 16,567 contracts, falling short of the previous
session's 21,414 contracts and last week's average of 29,250
contracts.
"Trading is at a near-standstill this week ahead of Jackson
Hole," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak on
Friday at an annual event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors
will parse his words for signals on the bank's policy
intentions, after recent U.S. data painted a mixed economic
picture.
Homes prices rose for a fifth month in a row in June,
according to the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller report, but
shopper confidence fell to its lowest in nine months in
August.
Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario
Draghi, had been scheduled to speak at the event on Saturday,
but has opted out, citing a heavy workload.
JGB demand was limited by a modest recovery in equities,
with the Nikkei stock average rising 0.4 percent, as
well as by the thin market conditions. But Japanese government
debt got support from Tuesday's gains in U.S. Treasuries prices.
Expectations of a third round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, pushed benchmark Treasury yields to three-week lows on
Tuesday, though they gave up some of those gains in Asia on
Wednesday.
Yields on the 2-year JGB edged up half a basis
point ahead of a Thursday's sale. The Ministry of Finance will
offer 2.7 trillion yen of 2-year notes in an auction which is
expected to proceed smoothly as the Bank of Japan now purchases
much of the new issuance in that tenor.
For the past eight two-year sales, the coupon was set at 0.1
percent, matching the interest the central bank pays on its
current account excess reserves.