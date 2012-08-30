TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese government bond prices
inched lower on Thursday in line with a slight dip in U.S.
Treasuries on supply concerns, but moves were limited as
investors continued to await clearer direction on U.S. monetary
policy.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen of 2-year
notes in an auction which is expected to proceed smoothly as the
Bank of Japan buys much of the new issuance in that sector.
For the ninth straight 2-year sale, the coupon was set at
0.1 percent, matching the interest the central bank pays on its
current account excess reserves.
The latest 2-year JGB was untraded on Thursday, with its
yield at 0.095 percent.
* The 10-year yield added half a basis point
to 0.800 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720
percent hit last month and back toward a two-month high of 0.860
percent reached in mid-August.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade up 0.01 point at 143.94.
* Investors sold U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday to make room
for this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply.
But losses were limited by caution ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at a Fed event in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming on Friday, in which he might signal more stimulus steps.
* "Although it may be difficult to expect a clear indication
at Jackson Hole, we believe it is best to assume the Fed is
likely to decide on some form of easing in the absence of any
major surprises in next week's employment data," said Chotaro
Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan, in
a note to clients on Thursday.
* Superlong JGBs moved in tandem with shorter maturities,
with the yield on 30-year debt adding half a
basis point to 1.885 percent, and the 20-year JGB yield
also rising half a basis point to 1.655 percent.