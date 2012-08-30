TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese government bond prices inched lower on Thursday in line with a slight dip in U.S. Treasuries on supply concerns, but moves were limited as investors continued to await clearer direction on U.S. monetary policy.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen of 2-year notes in an auction which is expected to proceed smoothly as the Bank of Japan buys much of the new issuance in that sector.

For the ninth straight 2-year sale, the coupon was set at 0.1 percent, matching the interest the central bank pays on its current account excess reserves.

The latest 2-year JGB was untraded on Thursday, with its yield at 0.095 percent.

* The 10-year yield added half a basis point to 0.800 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month and back toward a two-month high of 0.860 percent reached in mid-August.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.01 point at 143.94.

* Investors sold U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply.

But losses were limited by caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at a Fed event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, in which he might signal more stimulus steps.

* "Although it may be difficult to expect a clear indication at Jackson Hole, we believe it is best to assume the Fed is likely to decide on some form of easing in the absence of any major surprises in next week's employment data," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan, in a note to clients on Thursday.

* Superlong JGBs moved in tandem with shorter maturities, with the yield on 30-year debt adding half a basis point to 1.885 percent, and the 20-year JGB yield also rising half a basis point to 1.655 percent.